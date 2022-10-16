Todd Bowles: Guys living off Super Bowl are 'living in a fantasy land'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles discusses the state of his team following a Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Dolphins have made the most of a home-field advantage that has the opponent feeling like there’s home cooking and that they are the meal. For games starting at 1:00 p.m. ET, the Miami sideline at Hard Rock Stadium stays in the shade. The visiting team remains in the sun. At one point on Sunday, [more]
Check out all the highlights from a big day for Kenneth Walker III
Week 6 is headlined by an AFC divisional round rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
Lightning-fast analysis of the #Chiefs' Week 6 game against the #Bills.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) If the Baltimore Ravens knew how to finish games, they would be undefeated. The even numbers got to them again Sunday as they handed the New York Giants a 24-20 win, courtesy of two late turnovers by Lamar Jackson. The loss left the Ravens at 3-3 and tied atop the AFC North with defending AFC champion Cincinnati.
Joe Noteboom was carted off in the first half and the initial fear from Sean McVay is that he injured his Achilles
The Los Angeles Rams scored 17 unanswered second-half points to rally past the reeling Carolina Panthers.
The Dolphins have been decimated by injuries. It was all too much in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Matthew Stafford passed for 253 yards, Darrell Henderson and receiver Ben Skowronek rushed for touchdowns in the second half, and the Los Angeles Rams snapped their two-game skid with a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Allen Robinson caught a TD pass for the defending Super Bowl champion Rams (3-3), who bounced back from two straight ugly defeats and the latest injury setback for their offensive line to spoil Steve Wilks' debut as the Panthers' interim head coach. Wilks took over when Matt Rhule was fired last Monday, and the former Arizona coach already has drama on his hands: He apparently sent receiver Robbie Anderson to the locker room shortly before the end of the third quarter after a shouting match with receivers coach Joe Dailey.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson intercepted Patrick Mahomes to seal Buffalo's win over the Chiefs in the game of the season so far.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Liverpool fans needed to improve their aim after coins were allegedly thrown at him — and missed — during his team's 1-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool, meanwhile, said City fans must behave better. “We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield,” Liverpool said in a statement after the Premier League game.
The Giants have shown tremendous improvement in Brian Daboll's first year as head coach, and Rob Gronkowski doesn't seemed surprised at all by his success in New York.
Bailey Zappe not only played fantastic against the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots rookie QB also made some NFL history in New England's 38-15 win.
Following Alabama's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide have now dropped to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll. They were previously at No. 3.
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
There's a new No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Alabama was upset by Tennessee. Georgia takes the top spot ahead of Ohio State.
Bubba Wallace was fired up after a incident with Kyle Larson Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and confronted the reigning NASCAR champion.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was sent to the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks in the middle of Sunday's game after exchanging words with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey.
Tom Brady was seen yelling at his offensive lineman near the end of a lackluster first half for the Buccaneers offense against the Steelers.
Bill Belichick made some history in Cleveland on Sunday.