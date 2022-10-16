Todd Bowles: Guys living off Super Bowl are 'living in a fantasy land'

The Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Matthew Stafford passed for 253 yards, Darrell Henderson and receiver Ben Skowronek rushed for touchdowns in the second half, and the Los Angeles Rams snapped their two-game skid with a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Allen Robinson caught a TD pass for the defending Super Bowl champion Rams (3-3), who bounced back from two straight ugly defeats and the latest injury setback for their offensive line to spoil Steve Wilks' debut as the Panthers' interim head coach. Wilks took over when Matt Rhule was fired last Monday, and the former Arizona coach already has drama on his hands: He apparently sent receiver Robbie Anderson to the locker room shortly before the end of the third quarter after a shouting match with receivers coach Joe Dailey.