Todd Bowles gives first impressions of Liam Coen’s offense

For the second year in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be breaking in a new offensive coordinator.

Dave Canales left the post after just one season to become the head coach of the division-rival Carolina Panthers, and he’ll be replaced by Liam Coen.

Coen has play-calling experience at the college level at Kentucky, and also has a rapport with Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield, since both spent time together with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles recently gave his first impressions of Coen’s offense as the team works through Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this offseason.

“The precision is the big thing – everybody being on the same page and understanding. It’s like a string – all 11 guys have to be on the same page, all 11 guys have got to have a great understanding of what the defense is doing and what they have to do off of it,” Bowles said. “We’re building that and we’re getting there. This is the first time it was full speed for everybody and there were some plays that were successful and some plays we’d like to have back. It’s a process and it’s him getting to know them and them getting to know him. It’s been good so far.”

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When asked about what challenges Coen’s offense could present against a defense, Bowles wouldn’t take the bait and give away any trade secrets.

“I can’t giveaway game plans that’ll stop us, guys [laughs],” Bowles said. “That makes no sense. He has a very wide variety of plays that he can do from certain formations. It’s not just the same thing. The action may look the same, but the play may not be the same and the tweaks and the adjustments off of it [are] very difficult and complex that way. That’s what we’ve got to get down, offensively.”

Coen’s primary objective this season will be improving a ground game that was among the league’s worst yet again last year, while ensuring that Mayfield’s impressive 2023 campaign doesn’t prove to be a fluke.

QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

QB Kyle Trask

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

QB John Wolford

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

RB Rachaad White

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

RB Bucky Irving

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

RB Chase Edmonds

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

RB Sean Tucker

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

WR Mike Evans

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

WR Chris Godwin

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

WR Trey Palmer

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jalen McMillan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

WR Deven Thompkins

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

WR Rakim Jarrett

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

TE Cade Otton

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

TE Payne Durham

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

TE Ko Kieft

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

TE Devin Culp

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 04: Devin Culp #83 of the Washington Huskies looks on before the…

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 04: Devin Culp #83 of the Washington Huskies looks on before the game against the Montana Grizzlies at Husky Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

OT Tristan Wirfs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

G Sua Opeta

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

OL Graham Barton

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

G Cody Mauch

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

OT Luke Goedeke

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

OL Robert Hainsey

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

OL Ben Bredeson

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

OT Brandon Walton

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OT Justin Skule

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

G Elijah Klein

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Yaya Diaby

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Chris Braswell

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Randy Gregory

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

OLB Anthony Nelson

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DL Vita Vea

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DL Calijah Kancey

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DL Logan Hall

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

DL Will Gholston

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

DL Greg Gaines

Nov 5, 2023Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes as…

Nov 5, 2023Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes as he is pressured from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

LB Lavonte David

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

LB SirVocea Dennis

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

LB K.J. Britt

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

LB J.J. Russell

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

CB Jamel Dean

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

CB Zyon McCollum

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CB Christian Izien

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

CB Bryce Hall

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

CB Tavierre Thomas

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

S Jordan Whitehead

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

DB Tykee Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

DB Josh Hayes

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

K Chase McLaughlin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

P Jake Camarda

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LS Zach Triner

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire