Todd Bowles gets new three-year contract with Buccaneers

The Buccaneers defense played a big role in their Super Bowl LV win over the Chiefs and the unit’s architect has cashed in as a result.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has agreed to a new three-year deal with the team. Bowles had one-year left on the original deal he signed with Tampa, but this will take the place of that and leave him signed through the 2023 season.

Bowles may not make it to that point in Tampa if the defense continues to impress. Bowles has head coaching experience with the Jets and could find his way into the mix for openings in the future. He was set to interview for the Lions this offseason, but Detroit called it off when they settled on Dan Campbell as their choice.

There’s also the possibility that the Bucs could find themselves looking for a successor to Bruce Arians in the next few years and Bowles could be a consideration to replace him if all continues to run smoothly in Tampa.

