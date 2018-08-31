Todd Bowles doesn’t name a Week One starter

Jets coach Todd Bowles has been asked a lot of questions about the team’s quarterbacks this summer and the answers about who would play in preseason games or who might be closing in on the starting job rarely led to direct answers.

While there have been several signs that the Jets have settled on Sam Darnold as their choice in recent days, Bowles isn’t veering from the path he’s charted the last few weeks. Josh McCown started Thursday’s preseason finale while Darnold remained on the sideline, but Bowles said after the game that he hasn’t made a decision about which of them will face the Lions on the first Monday night of the regular season.

“They both can take reps and I’ll give them an idea when I see fit and go from there,” Bowles said, via NJ.com.

They could both take reps, but that would be a pretty unusual way to prepare for a regular season game even if the presumed starter wasn’t going into his first NFL game. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but it does feel like the intrigue is strictly manufactured at this point.