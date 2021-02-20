Todd Bowles discusses being a part of the most diverse coaching staff in the NFL
On the latest episode of Bigger than Sports with Chris Williamson, Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers DC and former Jets head coach Todd Bowles joins to discuss growing up in Elizabeth, NJ, what it’s like to be a part of the most diverse staff in the NFL, how he views getting passed over for another head coaching position and the lack of Black head coaches currently in the NFL.