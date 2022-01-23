Todd Bowles, DeMeco Ryans among top candidates for Vikings head coach

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Todd Bowles
    Todd Bowles
    American football player and coach
  • DeMeco Ryans
    DeMeco Ryans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans are among the top candidates for the Minnesota Vikings head coach. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories