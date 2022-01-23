Todd Bowles, DeMeco Ryans among top candidates for Vikings head coach

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

For years, Ndamukong Suh wasn’t allowed to hit Matthew Stafford because they were teammates in Detroit. Today, with Suh a Buccaneer and Stafford a Ram, Suh got his shot at Stafford. But it was Stafford who got the last laugh. Suh came in untouched and drilled Stafford as Stafford threw the ball away, and as [more]