Todd Bowles, DeMeco Ryans among top candidates for Vikings head coach
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Todd BowlesAmerican football player and coach
- DeMeco RyansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans are among the top candidates for the Minnesota Vikings head coach. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network