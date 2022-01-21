Todd Bowles completes interview with Vikings

The Vikings announced they completed an interview with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles on Friday. He is the fifth candidate to interview for the job since the Vikings fired Mike Zimmer on Jan. 10.

Bowles, 58, is his third season as the Bucs’ defensive coordinator.

He and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn are the two candidates for the job who have head coaching experience. Bowles was the Dolphins’ interim coach in 2011 and served as the Jets’ coach from 2015-18. Bowles went 2-1 with the Dolphins and 24-40 with the Jets.

Bowles began his NFL coaching career in 2000 as the secondary coach of the Jets.

The Bears are scheduled to interview Bowles on Saturday. He already has spoken to the Jaguars.

