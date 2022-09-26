Todd Bowles asks NFL to explain clock issues on delay of game, says Bucs have to get the snap off

The Buccaneers took a costly delay of game penalty before a potentially game-tying two-point conversion in the final seconds of Sunday’s loss to the Packers, and Bucs coach Todd Bowles has some questions.

Bowles said that the Bucs appeared to be given only 20 seconds to get the snap off on the two-point conversion, not 25, and he wants the league to tell him why.

“One time it’s at 25 the next time it’s at 20. We’re looking into it right now. We’ll send it in and see what they say,” Bowles said.

According to Football Zebras, the officials handled the play correctly, and the play clock stopped at 20 seconds because the replay official was still confirming that the Buccaneers’ touchdown pass on the previous play was complete. That means the Bucs actually got more time, not less, to get ready for the two-point conversion.

Bowles acknowledged that it’s ultimately on the Bucs’ players and coaches to be looking at the play clock and getting the snap off.

“We got to get the ball off. We’ve got to be cognizant of that as a unit,” Bowles said. “We’ve played enough ball to know we need to get the ball snapped.”

