Todd Boehly group wins race to buy Chelsea despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 11th-hour bid - BLOOMBERG

Todd Boehly has won the race to buy Chelsea in a world-record deal worth more than £3.5billion, despite a dramatic late hijack attempt from Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Although there has not been an official announcement from the Boehly group, Chelsea or Raine, the bank in charge of the sale, sources have told Telegraph Sport that the American has been confirmed as the club’s preferred buyer.

Telegraph Sport exclusively first revealed Boehly’s bid to buy Chelsea on the same day Roman Abramovich officially put the club up for sale at the start of March.

Following almost two months of bidding, Boehly’s two shortlisted rivals, the groups fronted by Stephen Pagliuca and Sir Martin Broughton, were on Friday told they would not advance as preferred buyers - the same day Ratcliffe tabled an 11th-hour offer worth up to £4.25bn.

Ratcliffe’s bid, which was submitted on Friday morning, sparked confusion around the sale process over whether or not Chelsea and Raine would effectively let him in through the back door following weeks of negotiations with the other three shortlisted groups.

But insiders at the Pagliuca and Broughton groups expected Boehly to be named as the preferred bidder, while sources close to the process told Telegraph Sport that Ratcliffe’s offer had come too late to be immediately advanced.

Boehly’s consortium includes Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter, British entrepreneur Jonathan Goldstein and the investment firm Clearlake Capital. Daniel Finkelstein and Barbara Charone are in line to become non-executive board members.

Chelsea, Raine and the Boehly group did not comment on the situation or the Ratcliffe bid, with further talks between Chelsea and Raine set to take place ahead of any official announcements which may come after the weekend.

But sources confidently informed Telegraph Sport that Chelsea have now handed preferred bidder status to Boehly and that Ratcliffe’s only route back in would be if that deal somehow fell apart.

Story continues

Confirming his offer, Ratcliffe said: “This is a British bid, for a British club. We believe that a club is bigger than its owners who are temporary custodians of a great tradition. With responsibility to the fans and the community.

“That is why we are committing to spending £1.75bn over 10 years that will be for the direct benefit of the club.

“We will invest in Stamford Bridge to make it a world-class stadium, befitting of Chelsea FC. This will be organic and on-going so that we will not move away from the home of Chelsea and risk losing the support of loyal fans.

“We will continue to invest in the team to ensure we have a first class squad of the world’s greatest players, coaches and support staff, in the men’s and women’s games. And we hope to continue to invest in the academy to provide opportunity for talented youngsters to develop into first class players.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid for the club was submitted too late - PA

“We believe that London should have a club that reflects the stature of the city. One that is held in the same regard as Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich. We intend Chelsea to be that club.

“We are making this investment as fans of the beautiful game – not as a means to turn a profit. We do that with our core businesses. The club is rooted in its community and its fans. And it is our intention to invest in Chelsea FC for that reason.”

But Ratcliffe’s offer appears to have been made too late and, barring a last-minute problem, Boehly’s group will be advanced for approval from the UK Government, who will issue a new licence for the sale of Chelsea once they are satisfied that none of the proceeds from the sale will go to Roman Abramovich. The Russian’s assets have been frozen as part of his sanctions and the club’s operating licence runs until May 31.

Government approval and a new licence should be granted relatively quickly, with culture secretary Nadine Dorries warning Chelsea are on “borrowed time.”

Abramovich’s 19-year ownership, during which Chelsea have won every domestic, European and world trophy, is now in its final days and weeks.

As exclusively revealed by Telegraph Sport that morning, Abramovich formally put Chelsea up for sale on March 2 when he confirmed that he would give up all proceeds of the sale to good causes for those impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich was sanctioned a week later, but the Government allowed the sale process to go ahead under the agreement it could only be completed once a new licence is granted on condition that the Russian billionaire does not profit from the deal.

The proceeds from Chelsea’s sale are initially likely to be frozen ahead of what could be a lengthy process to distribute them to good causes that cannot be traced in any way to Abramovich or his business partners.

The Government check is not expected to be a lengthy process and then the Boehly group will need to undergo and pass a Premier League owners’ and directors’ test before being given the final green light to formally complete their takeover.

Chief executive Richard Masters claimed a Premier League check could be completed within 10 days, which means the sale of Chelsea. The league has already made background checks on all three of the final bidders, but the Boehly group must still go through the full owners’ and directors’ test.