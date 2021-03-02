Former NHL star Todd Bertuzzi arrested for drunk driving in Michigan

Former NHL star Todd Bertuzzi, who spent significant time with the Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings, was arrested on a DUI early Saturday morning. (Getty)

Former NHL forward Todd Bertuzzi was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving early this past weekend in Auburn Hills, Michigan, multiple outlets, including the Detroit Free Press are reporting.

The 46-year-old former Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings star was reportedly pulled over sometime after midnight on Saturday morning. Police saw Bertuzzi's vehicle blow a red light after receiving 911 calls to report a swerving car, according to TMZ.

Officers suspected Bertuzzi was drunk and asked him to take a breathalyzer test, which he refused. Bertuzzi showed "obvious signs of impairment" while failing several field sobriety tests, TMZ reported citing police sources, adding that "cops later got a warrant for a blood draw — no word on the results yet."

When contacted for details by The Detroit Free Press, the Auburn Hills Police Department said it had no comment since the incident is still being investigated. The Free Press noted police records show that Bertuzzi was booked at 3:35 on Saturday morning and released from Oakland County Jail 12:52 p.m. Saturday.

Bertuzzi was nothing short of a star for the majority of his eight seasons with the Canucks, falling just short of a point-per-game clip in 518 games with the club while forming 1/3 of the franchises best-ever top line alongside Markus Naslund and Brendan Morrison.

The former power forward, who retired in 2014 after a 5-year stint in Detroit following briefs stops in Anaheim, Calgary and Florida, is marred by his role in creating one of the darkest moments in NHL history when he viciously stalked, jumped and sucker-punched Colorado Avalanche forward Steve Moore from behind during a game in March 2004.

The attack — which was apparently in retaliation to an uncalled incident involving Moore and Naslund a month prior — caused significant injuries and essentially ended Moore's NHL career. The hit led to criminal charges and a personal lawsuit that was settled confidentially in 2014 after a lengthy legal battle.

