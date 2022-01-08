Todd bates, Sooners pursuing All-SEC Freshman defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo

Todd Bates has hit the ground running since he landed in Norman. He’s offering guys from the 2024 class, receiving calls from 2023 kids, and is now in pursuit of a very talented and productive freshmen defensive lineman from the SEC.

Missouri’s Mekhi Wingo entered his name into the transfer portal earlier this week and just days later has connected with Oklahoma and their new defensive tackles coach.

Blessed 🙏🏾 thank you coach @CoachToddBates I appreciate it pic.twitter.com/Z3FcQFBHXj — mekhi wingo (@WingoMekhi) January 7, 2022

Wingo played a lot on the interior of Missouri’s defensive line in his first and only year in Eli Drinkwitz’s program. He was a three-star recruit out of high school and is Missouri raised. Considering he was part of the 2021 freshman class, he’ll have three more years of eligibility.

His first year was about as good as you can expect for a freshman playing in a conference oozing with the defensive line talent.

Wingo played in all 13 games for Missour in 2021 as a true freshman with four starts. He recorded 27 tackles and one sack and returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown. While the numbers weren’t particularly gaudy it’s clear he was very disruptive to garner such an honor.

While Todd Bates plans to pursue Wingo, it’s important to note that according to those linked more closely with the Missouri football program believe he could be heading further south to LSU. Wingo’s former high school coach, former Missouri defensive back Robert Steeples was just hired at LSU. LSU, like Oklahoma, is in a transition with a new head coach and could use an infusion of talent from someone like Wingo.

Other teams that are in pursuit of Mekhi Wingo include USC, Nebraska, UNC, and West Virginia. The first step will be getting Wingo in for a visit and with Todd Bates recruiting prowess and the need for more bodies, you have to like Oklahoma’s chances.

Story continues

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

List