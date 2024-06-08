TODD AARON GOLDEN: No one epitomized class like Klueh did

About a week ago, I assigned myself a column to be published on Saturday, but as it happens sometimes, when the day came, I wasn’t entirely sure what to write about.

As I made the commute to Terre Haute on Friday, I pondered the possibilities. Should I re-visit the one-year anniversary of the super regional debacle? I considered it, but frankly, I wasn’t really in the mood.

There’s enough negativity in other realms of our lives. Whatever lessons came of that or that still need to be applied can be handled in a different column.

When I arrived at my office, there was inspiration in the form of a little manna from heaven sitting on my desk.

Waiting for me was a letter from a reader, Bill Rourke. He played men’s tennis at Indiana State from 1956-58, one of the two sports Duane Klueh is associated with at ISU along with men’s basketball.

In his letter, he stated what a kind and gentle man Klueh was. He illustrated how influential Klueh was in his life and how much he valued what became a friendship over time.

“He always instilled much competitiveness and sportsmanship for us players and he had a great influence on my life. He was also a very kind and gentle person,” Rourke said in his letter, which he gave the Tribune-Star permission to quote.

Rourke’s words were just a few of the ones that universally spread through the tapestry of both the Terre Haute and ISU communities in the wake of Klueh’s death Sunday.

The mark of a man is how he is remembered. I have yet to find anyone who doesn’t have positive memories of Klueh. I have never encountered anyone who, outside of athletic competition, was ever mad at Klueh. I have not encountered anyone whom Klueh was ever mad at.

I mean, can you imagine if you happened to make Klueh hold a grudge towards you? I can barely even process that as a hypothetical, much less a realistic possibility.

From all and sundry, Klueh is viewed as a beacon for the good in what athletics can stand for. He believed in things we tend to be cynical about in a less forgiving modern world.

Sportsmanship. Kindness. Respect for your opponent. The pure joy of playing a game for the sake of playing.

Those traits are often given lip service, but equally often ignored, or when breached, forgiven as “competitive heat of the moment”.

Klueh’s coaching days came well before I was born, so I’m not going to say Klueh wouldn’t or didn’t get caught up in the crucible of battle at times, but I also doubt he would use “competitive fire” as an excuse for getting out of line after the fact either.

Klueh, 98 when he passed, is the epitome of someone, at least by my reckoning, didn’t let his long years affect his ability to enjoy what he had in the moment.

He surprised me when I did a Down In The Valley podcast with him in 2020 when he said he really enjoyed the modern NBA game, what with its reliance on 3-point shooting, analytics, etc.

Having been on the receiving end of “I miss the good ol’ days” NBA rants from folks less than half of Klueh’s age, it goes to show that one’s years on this Earth don’t need to be a reason to close one’s mind.

When I think of Klueh, I just coming back to word: class. He stands in sharp contrast to some of what we see in today’s sports world.

In the last week alone, there’s been headlines about Chennedy Carter’s hard shove on Caitlin Clark in an Indiana-Chicago WNBA game and Carter’s subsequent reaction to the attention she’s received from it.

Me personally? I look at that hard foul as more of a “welcome to the pros, rookie” type of situation than some sort of national emergency that some have made it out to be, but regardless of my feelings on it, it’s still not within the rules, and probably the kindest way you could describe it is calling it gamesmanship.

But then, I doubt I’m as classy as Klueh was on his best day, so I’m no judge here.

Ask yourself if that hard foul passes the Klueh class test? Probably not. Just for bad sportsmanship alone.

Maybe the Klueh Test should become a thing? Look at any athlete in any sport and ask yourself if how they conduct themselves passes the Klueh Test.

Athletes who wouldn’t include IndyCar driver Agustin Canapino, who liked threatening social media posts aimed at Theo Pourchaire after a pretty minor incident in last Sunday’s Detroit Grand Prix.

The Major League Baseball players who were banned for gambling earlier this week wouldn’t pass the Klueh Test. You don’t mess with the integrity of the game.

You also don’t excuse it with false equivalencies such as pointing out that MLB allows gambling ads, but comes down hard on baseball players who gamble on their own sport.

It’s an apples and anvils construct in the first place, but even if it wasn’t, gambling on things where you can affect the outcome is something everyone knows is wrong. If you’re doing something you know is wrong? That gets a big F on Klueh Test.

You could go on and on applying the Klueh Test, but the point is that the man carried himself at such a high standard and with kindness demonstrated towards others, that he set an example for everyone else what living your life with class really means.

His athletic and coaching accomplishments aside? I don’t think you can pay a better compliment to someone’s life.

We’re all richer for having had 98 years of Duane Klueh. The world is going to be a less classy place without him around.