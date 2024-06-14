TODD AARON GOLDEN: Coping mechanisms for ISU fans in the harsh new world of college athletics

It’s happening again.

A litany of names that Indiana State fans have grown to love are seeking new career adventures.

Parker Stinson, Randal Diaz, Dom Listi, Brennyn Cutts, Simon Gregersen, Luis Hernandez (already committed to LSU) — all core members of the 2023 and 2024 baseball teams that had the Sycamores in the national spotlight.

Those players were part of the love affair as the Sycamores captivated local fans in a way no ISU baseball team had done in ages a year ago when Terre Haute hosted a NCAA regional. For ISU fans, it’s an unwelcome reprise of April, when the vast majority of the Missouri Valley Conference championship men’s basketball exited stage left.

The transfer portal and NIL have obliterated the previous college athletics model and it seems ISU has been ground up in those gears of change more so than any school is.

Most fans don’t care about how the sausage is made. They just want some heroes to call their own, even if just for a little while. In that sense, these are depressing days to be a mid-major fan as the wind in the capes of those would-be heroes often take them elsewhere at the first sign of any opportunity.

How does a fan handle it? Let’s try some coping mechanisms.

First? This is a cliché, but passion should always be reserved for the name on the front of the jersey, not the one on the back. This was true even before the portal or NIL were part of the game, but it rings truer than ever.

Athletes have every right to act as the independent contractors they’ve basically become. You are free as a fan to choose how much of an emotional investment you want to put into those “independent contractors”, but the school isn’t going anywhere, it’s the rock upon which your loyalty is anchored. Never lose sight of that.

Second? Understand that the smart institutions grasp the idea that the change that has come to college athletics can work to their advantage just as much as to their disadvantage.

I’ve heard a lot about how the transfer portal is damaging for mid-majors. There is no question that power schools can and will swoop in for established mid-major players. The exit of talent from the MVC’s men’s basketball talent pool is alarming if you choose to view it only through that prism.

Never forget that the same thing that hurt mid-majors can also benefit them. I’ve said it many times, but the portal is just an annual market correction.

Players will move up, others will move down, some will move laterally. NIL changes that dynamic to skew movement toward the well-heeled, but there’s not limitless NIL to go around, not even at schools with access to Scrooge McDuck’s pile of gold. A NIL bank vault won’t put more than five players on the floor for basketball.

May’s House settlement might, emphasize “might”, offer some relief. The settlement proposed the end of scholarship limits to be replaced with a roster limit.

Your immediate thought might be like mine was at first — power schools will hoard talent — but there’s been signs it might be the opposite. If athletes are employees, it’s in a school’s interest to keep their payroll down, so it’s possible that those roster limits might be more strict than one might think. If that’s the case? Mid-majors should benefit.

Not only that, but when it comes to transfers, it’s not all one-way traffic.

It’s easy to forget that three of the top five scorers on ISU’s 32-7 men’s basketball team were transfers themselves. I’m sure Southern Indiana (Isaiah Swope), South Florida (Ryan Conwell) and Bradley (Jayson Kent) wished ISU didn’t play the transfer game as well as it did. Point being that the portal is just as much a vehicle for roster opportunity as it is for roster demolition.

Finally? Cope with a depressing present by preparing for an optimistic future. By that, I mean that the passion generated over the last calendar year can be, has to be, sustained.

I marveled from afar the support and passion that Terre Haute and the ISU community generated for Sycamores’ teams that won on a scale that attracted national notice. However, and I don’t mean this to be critical, but that’s when it’s easy to be supportive. Everyone wants to ride that bandwagon.

The sign of true support is when it gets harder. When it isn’t as easy to invest yourself emotionally. Successful schools have a level of monetary and fan support that isn’t slavish to the moment.

The kind of monetary support that was allegedly there to keep Josh Schertz as men’s basketball coach? There’s no reason that support, whether it comes in the form of salary enhancement, a robust NIL kitty, facility improvement, or something as simple as a donation to help ISU buy some decent home games at Hulman Center, should disappear just because the architects of the success are no longer around.

In fact, that level of support is needed more than ever to sustain what ISU built. A level of unconditional love is required.

Winning isn’t an accident. It comes from year-to-year passion that isn’t a strings-attached proposition based on a win-loss record in a given moment.

ISU deserves the kind of support it got when it was at the top every year. It’s a community institution and an investing in athletics is a benefit to the community no different than any other endeavor that defines what we are.

When that year-to-year commitment is there, it repays itself with consistent winning instead of just a peak year from time-to-time.

ISU has a unique opportunity to make this happen with a new president (Michael Godard) and athletic director (Nathan Christensen), but they can only achieve what support within the community allows them to achieve.

Players and coaches will come and go, but if the ISU and Terre Haute communities can continue to step up with the kind of no-strings-attached support they demonstrated when the wins piled up and the spotlight was on them, then the rising tide will lift all boats.

The Sycamores will have the ability to ride out some of the rough seas that the greater world of college athletics buffets them with too. These changes can be coped with … if the support for ISU’s programs continues to be strong.