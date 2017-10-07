Today’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

The Xfinity Series moves to its third race of the playoffs – and the first elimination race that will cut the field from 12 to eight drivers – in today’s Drive for the Cure 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Here is all the info you need for the race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Fara Palumbo, Senior VP and Chief Human Resources Officer at BCNSNC and a breast cancer survivor, will give the command to start engines at 3:08 p.m. Green flag is scheduled for 3:16 p.m. ET

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Xfinity garage opens at 8 a.m. Qualifying is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:35 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Beth Spangler will perform the anthem at 3:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN’s coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. NBCSN’s race broadcast begins at 3 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and can be heard also at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 77 degrees and a 78 percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano led just 12 laps, but that was enough to win this race last year. Elliott Sadler finished second, while Daniel Suarez was third. Ryan Blaney won in May, leading 107 of 200 laps.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 12:05 p.m.