Today’s Xfinity race at Pocono: Start time, lineup and more

Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer have combined to win the last five Xfinity races.

The last time Reddick, Bell or Custer did not win a series race was two months ago when Kyle Busch won at Texas. Busch isn’t entered in today’s race at Pocono Raceway.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Will the winning streak by Reddick, Bell and Custer continue?

Here’s all the info for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Robert Venditti, J.P. Mascaro & Sons, assistant director of maintenance & training, will give the command to start engines at 1:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:18 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying is at 10:05 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11:15 a.m. Driver introductions begin at 12:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1 p.m. by Billy Mauldin, CEO and President of Motor Racing Outreach. Dave Bray, U.S. Navy veteran and national recording artist, will perform the National Anthem at 1:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25. Stage 2 ends on Lap 50.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 74 degrees and a 15% percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch won last year and was followed by Chase Elliott and Daniel Hemric. None of those drivers is entered in today’s race.

TO THE REAR: Tyler Reddick (transmission change), Matt Mills (backup car), John Hunter Nemechek (backup car).

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 10:05 a.m.