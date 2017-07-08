Today’s Xfinity race at Kentucky: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Dustin Long

After rain postponed Friday’s race, the Xfinity Series will be in action today. William Byron goes for his third consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series win and he does so at a track he won at last year – in the Camping World Truck Series.

Here are the particulars for today’s Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Anthony Smiley, regional sales manager, Boyd Brothers Transportation, will give the command to start engines at 12:02 p.m. Green flag is set for 12:10 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 20

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 10:30 a.m. Driver introductions are at 11:30 a.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at noon. Performance Racing Network’s broadcast on radio and at goprn.com begins at 11:30 a.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 76 degrees at race time with a 2 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Busch led 185 of 201 laps to win. Austin Dillon placed second. Daniel Suarez was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.