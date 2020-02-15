Today’s Xfinity race at Daytona: Start time, lineup and more

The Xfinity Series gets its 2020 season underway today with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

This will be the first chance for drivers to establish themselves following the departure of the “Big 3” of Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer and Christopher Bell.

Here’s all the info you need ahead of the race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:37 p.m by Richard Petty. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying is 11 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:05 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2:30 p.m. by Sonny Gallman, pastor at Central Baptist Church in Daytona Beach. The National Anthem will be performed at 2:31 p.m. by Catina Mack.

DISTANCE: The race is 120 laps (300 miles) around the 2.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com forecasts partly cloudy skies, a temperature of 83 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Michael Annett won this race, beating Justin Allgaier and Brandon Jones. Ross Chastain won the July race last year over Justin Haley and Christopher Bell.

STARTING LINEUP: Check back after qualifying