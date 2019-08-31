Today’s Xfinity race at Darlington: Start time, lineup and more

The first race of Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend features the Xfinity Series. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney are among those joining the Xfinity regulars for this race.

Hamlin has won this race five times. Earnhardt is making his first Xfinity start at Darlington since 1999. Christopher Bell has won a series-best six races this season. Cole Custer has five wins this year, and Tyler Reddick has four.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: William “Doc” Schmitz, Commander-in-Chief Veterans of Foreign Wars, will give the command to start engines at 3:52 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. Qualifying is at 12:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3:20 p.m. The invocation will be given by Tim Coker, pastor of Central Baptist Church in Darlington, South Carolina, at 3:45 p.m. Staff Sgt. Adriana Bradley of Shaw Air Force Base will perform the National Anthem at 3:46 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200.08 miles) around the 1.366-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3:30 p.m and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts sunny skies with a temperature of 88 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Brad Keselowski won, finishing ahead of Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick last year.

TO THE REAR: Denny Hamlin (backup car)

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup