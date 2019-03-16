Today’s Xfinity race at Auto Club: Start time, lineup and more

The fifth race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season takes place today at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Kyle Busch has the chance to earn his 200th career NASCAR win. Can he win today and double up with a win in Sunday’s Cup race, just like he did last weekend at Phoenix?

Here’s all the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Curtis Templeton will give the command to start engines at 5:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 5:16 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying is at 1:10 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:15 p.m. Driver introductions begin at 4:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 5 p.m. by Billy Mauldin, Motor Racing Outreach Chaplain. Malea Emma will perform the National Anthem at 5:02 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 150 laps (300 miles) around the 2-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 35. Stage 2 ends on Lap 70.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 4:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 75 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano won the race last March. Justin Allgaier was second. Elliott Sadler was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 1:10 p.m.

