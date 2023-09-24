After today, Wisconsin is the only Big Ten West team without a loss

The Big Ten West hasn’t exactly showed its prowess during the final year of the current setup in the conference.

Today was no exception, as Iowa was blasted by Penn State and Northwestern upset Minnesota which now gives every Big Ten West team not named Wisconsin a conference loss at this early stage of the conference slate.

Even if we build in a potential loss to Ohio State, Wisconsin would control their own destiny in a Big Ten West that has looked possibly even worse than advertised.

The Badgers continue Big Ten play with a foe from the east after the bye week, as Rutgers visits Camp Randall.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire