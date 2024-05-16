There’s been a running joke for years that old people are afraid of robots. And while that’s a classic bit for the sub-AARP set to laugh at, it’s likely we’re all doomed, no matter our ages.

Without question, the Artificial Intelligence robots are going to bring on the end of humankind. Sure, the internet in general, social media influencers, plastic patriots in cheap red chapeaus, slap fighting and the existence of Mtn Dew Baja Blast Fiery Mango Doritos all have been signs we’re headed toward extinction in a hurry.

But when AI robots predicted Saturday’s Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight title unification boxing unification fight in Saudi Arabia, the deal may have been sealed.

ChatGPT’s prediction, as run by OLBG, is that Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs), who holds the WBC heavyweight title, will beat Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) by decision to take his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts in Riyadh.

Here’s what the robots said: “Tyson Fury wins by decision, despite the technical skills and stamina of Usyk. This fight promises to be a highly competitive and tactical bout, showcasing the best of heavyweight boxing.”

Fury is just a slight betting favorite in the fight at -110. The comeback on Usyk is +100, making the fight practically a pick’em.

Fury’s resume includes wins over Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder, but has said he thinks Usyk is his toughest test yet.

“I think he’s the best opponent I’ve ever faced … I’ve never fought a two-weight world champion before,” Fury recently said. “I think that puts him at the top of it all. … I think this win puts me at No. 1, barring none. Beating Usyk now puts me No. 1 status of all time.”

But honestly, will it really matter, since when the AI robots come, they certainly won’t make exceptions for boxers?

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie