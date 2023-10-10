Today is the Script Ohio anniversary ... or is it? How Ohio State band tradition came to be

If you've attended an Ohio State football game at Ohio Stadium, you've likely seen a Buckeyes sousaphone player dot the "i" as the band performs its Script Ohio. It's one of the most iconic traditions in all of college football.

On this day in 1936 — perhaps — The Ohio State University Marching Band (or the Best Damn Band in the Land) created its first Script Ohio against Pitt. But the Buckeyes weren't the originators of the legendary dotting of the "i."

Here's everything you need to know about the history and lore behind one of Ohio State's most long-lasting traditions:

When was the first Script Ohio?

The Script Ohio tradition is a staple at Ohio Stadium, but its first iteration actually came from the Michigan Marching Band, in a 1932 game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. The original Script Ohio was spelled out diagonally across the field, but once the Ohio State Marching Band took over the tradition, they started the formation that the band still uses today.

Even though everyone agrees Ohio State's first time dotting the "i" was in 1936, one thing remains uncertain: whether it occurred during the Oct. 10 game vs. Pitt or in the Oct. 24 game vs. Indiana. From The Ohio State University libraries archives:

"There is some debate over which game exactly: It was either on Oct. 10 when OSU went up against Pittsburgh or Oct. 24 when OSU played Indiana. Surprisingly, a trumpet player (John Walter Brungart) dotted the 'i' that day. Four games later, a sousaphone player (Glenn R. Johnson) dotted the 'i' on the orders of band director Eugene Weigel. The characteristic turn and bow performed by the sousaphone player did not become part of the 'i' dotting tradition until 1938."

The current iteration of the Script Ohio is straight and horizontal along the sideline. The marching band and alumni band have also experimented with a double Script Ohio in 1966 (one on each horizontal sideline) and a quad-Script Ohio in 1977 (both sidelines and goal lines).

Who dots the 'i'?

The sousaphone player traditionally dots the "i" nowadays, but the first person to dot the "i" was actually Brungart, who played trumpet. In 1937, the sousaphone player took the spot in the formation to dot the "i."

The familiar kick, turn and bow by the sousaphone player that precedes the dotting of the “i” began in 1938, when sousaphone player Johnson introduced it.

“(The turn) was an impulse reaction when drum major Myron McKelvey arrived three or four measures too soon at the top of the 'i,' so I did a big kick, a turn and a deep bow to use up the music," Johnson told Ohio State archivists.

As noted by Ohio State, the crowd loved it. And it has been part of the show ever since.

