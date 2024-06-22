Today’s Papers: Rebuild Italy, Morata dreams of Juventus, Baggio nightmare

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Here we rebuild Italy

CT confronts the team

Spalletti prepares a revolution

On Monday against Croatia he introduces three: Darmian, Retegui and either Fagioli or Cristante

Capello: ‘Now they need more courage’

Mbappé remains on the bench and France grind to a halt

Without their star, no goals against the Netherlands

Baggio, what a nightmare

Robbed at home with his family and injured by six thieves

Night of terror for Robi, who needed hospital treatment: ‘Hard to get over the fear’

Torino, there’s Vanoli

Cairo welcomes the coach

Sacchi applauds: ‘A strategist’

Carboni bidding war

He can leave and meanwhile asks Inter for more money

Il Corriere dello Sport

Juve, Morata the Third

‘Ready to leave Atletico Madrid’

Alvaro temptation: he dreams of a third Bianconeri chapter

The striker sends signals to Thiago: ‘I cannot stay in Madrid and not play, the Spanish club has other priorities’

Clause worth 12 million

After the Euros, summit with Simeone

Napoli want Hermoso with Buongiorno too

After Rafa Marin

Calhanoglu agitates Inter: there’s the shadow of Bayern

Sergio Gomez and Riquelme: a Spanish Roma

A whole other Italy

Spalletti changes half the Nazionale

Spanish lesson forces Lucio into a revolution against Croatia

Coach prepares several changes for Monday night: Retegui, Fagioli, Cristante, Darmian and Zaccagni warm up

Baggio robbed and beaten by 5 thieves

Night of terror in the villa of the most loved champion

Tuttosport

Juve-Thuram warming up!

Rabiot takes his time, Giuntoli is not wasting his

New contact with the agent of Khephren, whose contract with Nice expires in 2025

Douglas Luiz on his way: numbers and secrets of a total midfielder

Bologna looking at Kean: way in for Calafiori?

Inter problem: Bayern call Calhanoglu

Vanoli joy: ‘You can’t say no to Toro’

New coach: first words of love

Special video for the announcement between the Po river, canoes and history

On Monday summit with Vagnati to start the market

Spalletti changes half of Italy

Tempted by Fagioli in midfield

Shock therapy after defeat to Spain: on Monday there’s Croatia

CT speaks to the team (“React straight away!”) and prepares new developments for the challenge that is worth a place in the Round of 16: same system, but different players, from Darmian and Retegui to the Bianconeri midfielder

Sad thoughts and self-esteem to be recovered

Baggio, night of terror

Beaten and robbed

In his villa in Veneto