Today’s Papers: Rebuild Italy, Morata dreams of Juventus, Baggio nightmare
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Here we rebuild Italy
CT confronts the team
Spalletti prepares a revolution
On Monday against Croatia he introduces three: Darmian, Retegui and either Fagioli or Cristante
Capello: ‘Now they need more courage’
Mbappé remains on the bench and France grind to a halt
Without their star, no goals against the Netherlands
Baggio, what a nightmare
Robbed at home with his family and injured by six thieves
Night of terror for Robi, who needed hospital treatment: ‘Hard to get over the fear’
Torino, there’s Vanoli
Cairo welcomes the coach
Sacchi applauds: ‘A strategist’
Carboni bidding war
He can leave and meanwhile asks Inter for more money
Il Corriere dello Sport
Juve, Morata the Third
‘Ready to leave Atletico Madrid’
Alvaro temptation: he dreams of a third Bianconeri chapter
The striker sends signals to Thiago: ‘I cannot stay in Madrid and not play, the Spanish club has other priorities’
Clause worth 12 million
After the Euros, summit with Simeone
Napoli want Hermoso with Buongiorno too
After Rafa Marin
Calhanoglu agitates Inter: there’s the shadow of Bayern
Sergio Gomez and Riquelme: a Spanish Roma
A whole other Italy
Spalletti changes half the Nazionale
Spanish lesson forces Lucio into a revolution against Croatia
Coach prepares several changes for Monday night: Retegui, Fagioli, Cristante, Darmian and Zaccagni warm up
Baggio robbed and beaten by 5 thieves
Night of terror in the villa of the most loved champion
Tuttosport
Juve-Thuram warming up!
Rabiot takes his time, Giuntoli is not wasting his
New contact with the agent of Khephren, whose contract with Nice expires in 2025
Douglas Luiz on his way: numbers and secrets of a total midfielder
Bologna looking at Kean: way in for Calafiori?
Inter problem: Bayern call Calhanoglu
Vanoli joy: ‘You can’t say no to Toro’
New coach: first words of love
Special video for the announcement between the Po river, canoes and history
On Monday summit with Vagnati to start the market
Spalletti changes half of Italy
Tempted by Fagioli in midfield
Shock therapy after defeat to Spain: on Monday there’s Croatia
CT speaks to the team (“React straight away!”) and prepares new developments for the challenge that is worth a place in the Round of 16: same system, but different players, from Darmian and Retegui to the Bianconeri midfielder
Sad thoughts and self-esteem to be recovered
Baggio, night of terror
Beaten and robbed
In his villa in Veneto