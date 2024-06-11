Today’s Papers: Rabiot tempts Milan, Dybala gift for Inter

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Berardi: first yes to Juventus, ball to Sassuolo

Frattesi for the shake

The extra man

The Inter man goes fast with the national team. Starter against Albania. Spalletti thinks he can become decisive.

Double negotiation

Two for Inter

Offer to Genoa for Martinez with Gudmundsson

Zirkzee-Milan obstacles

Green light from the striker, still no agreement with the agent

Corriere dello Sport

Juventus take a step back. The Frenchman is available on a free transfer and Cardinale makes an inquiry

Rabiot tempts Milan

First request for information. The salary is the issue

The Rossoneri have a strict wage bill. Bonuses are key to reaching the 7.5m required. Meeting with mum Veronique ready.

Dinner with Dela

Conte to Napoli: stop Juventus for Di Lorenzo

De Rossi decides

Roma study Beste and Fresneda

Double negotiation

Noslin and Cabal for Baroni: Lazio go ahead

Voller: the same Italy, they’ll go far

‘France favourite. Then a nice group, from Germany to your national team. Wirtz and Musiala the two jewells.’

Vinicius Jr: Three ultras in jail

Tuttosport

Szczesny sees Arabia, Koopmeiners gets injured, Milan try for Rabiot. The former hitman explains the path to Motta and Juve directors

Trezeguet, lessons of Juve

‘They must give joy to the fans, one Coppa Italia and a third-place finish are not enough.’

‘Winning is the only thing that matters here, the must return to the old times and change things’

‘Now two big signings, it’s up to Giuntoli. Vlahovic like me? He has to grow’

‘Motta is good but Juventus are something different, we’ll see. You can’t wait here.’

Toro-Vanoli, here we are and Idzes emerges

The defender in the negotiation for the coach. Duel with Bologna for Wolfe and Gosens, Buongiorno: Napoli offer Ostigard and Simeone as counterparts.

Dybala: Marotta’s gift idea for Inzaghi

The Argentinean wants the Champions League and costs less than Gudmundsson thanks to his clause. His salary is heavy for Roma and if Arnautovic goes…