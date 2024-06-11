Today’s Papers: Rabiot tempts Milan, Dybala gift for Inter
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Berardi: first yes to Juventus, ball to Sassuolo
Frattesi for the shake
The extra man
The Inter man goes fast with the national team. Starter against Albania. Spalletti thinks he can become decisive.
Double negotiation
Two for Inter
Offer to Genoa for Martinez with Gudmundsson
Zirkzee-Milan obstacles
Green light from the striker, still no agreement with the agent
Corriere dello Sport
Rabiot tempts Milan
First request for information. The salary is the issue
The Rossoneri have a strict wage bill. Bonuses are key to reaching the 7.5m required. Meeting with mum Veronique ready.
Dinner with Dela
Conte to Napoli: stop Juventus for Di Lorenzo
De Rossi decides
Roma study Beste and Fresneda
Double negotiation
Noslin and Cabal for Baroni: Lazio go ahead
Voller: the same Italy, they’ll go far
‘France favourite. Then a nice group, from Germany to your national team. Wirtz and Musiala the two jewells.’
Vinicius Jr: Three ultras in jail
Tuttosport
Szczesny sees Arabia, Koopmeiners gets injured, Milan try for Rabiot. The former hitman explains the path to Motta and Juve directors
Trezeguet, lessons of Juve
‘They must give joy to the fans, one Coppa Italia and a third-place finish are not enough.’
‘Winning is the only thing that matters here, the must return to the old times and change things’
‘Now two big signings, it’s up to Giuntoli. Vlahovic like me? He has to grow’
‘Motta is good but Juventus are something different, we’ll see. You can’t wait here.’
Toro-Vanoli, here we are and Idzes emerges
The defender in the negotiation for the coach. Duel with Bologna for Wolfe and Gosens, Buongiorno: Napoli offer Ostigard and Simeone as counterparts.
Dybala: Marotta’s gift idea for Inzaghi
The Argentinean wants the Champions League and costs less than Gudmundsson thanks to his clause. His salary is heavy for Roma and if Arnautovic goes…