Today’s Papers: Motta’s Juventus, Italy ready for EURO 2024, McGuire for Toro

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Italy, off you go

The 4×100 relay team closes a record European Championships, now for the Nazionale

Jacobs show with his relay brothers

Athletics never so good: there are 24 medals

Azzurri captains: ‘Spalletti can do it’

Tomorrow the tournament begins, on Saturday it’s our time

From Zoff to Cannavaro: ‘They will surprise us’

Frattesi ready for Albania

Corriere dello Sport

Motta’s word

New Juve coach presents himself like this

‘All my ambition to make the fans happy’

He signed a contract to 2027 with bonus for Scudetto and Champions League

‘Happy to arrive at a big club’

Douglas Luiz gets closer: Iling can unblock everything

Milan to Fonseca: today announcement expected

Italy, here is how much it’s worth

Tomorrow the Euros kick off

Nazionale not as strong as three years ago, but Spalletti and Scamacca are aces up Italy’s sleeve

Frattesi has recovered

Today Barella returns

Fiorentina, not just Retegui

Official, Galliani has chosen Nesta for Monza

Genoa ask for 30 million: Pavlidis, En-Nesyri, Demirovic and Kean the alternatives

Lazio prepared to get a hat-trick for Baroni: Tchaouna, Stengs and Noslin

Today the Italiano era begins at Bologna

Gattuso starts again from Hajduk Split

Roma boom: already 18,500 season tickets sold

Enthusiasm is sky high

Tuttosport

Motta: Beautiful, tough and ambitious

Thiago’s Juve

Finally the announcement: contract to 2027 for €3.5m plus bonuses per season

‘My ambition at the service of Juve. I want to make the fans happy’

Possession, pace, pressing, vertical passing: all the secrets of his playing style

For Douglas Luiz 20 million over 4 years: down to the details with Aston Villa

McGuire for Toro, USA goals

Orlando hitman will be a free agent

American candidate as partner to Zapata

Antonelli, director of Venezia: ‘Vanoli? We’re getting there’

Italy challenge the market too

Euros kick off tomorrow, on Saturday Albania

From Chiesa and Buongiorno to Di Lorenzo, the Azzurri play for the present and the future

Buffon: ‘They underestimate us’

Monza go to Nesta

Gattuso: Hajduk!

Ringhio in Croatia on the bench that was destined for Juric

Di Francesco for Empoli