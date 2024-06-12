Today’s Papers: Motta’s Juventus, Italy ready for EURO 2024, McGuire for Toro
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Italy, off you go
The 4×100 relay team closes a record European Championships, now for the Nazionale
Jacobs show with his relay brothers
Athletics never so good: there are 24 medals
Azzurri captains: ‘Spalletti can do it’
Tomorrow the tournament begins, on Saturday it’s our time
From Zoff to Cannavaro: ‘They will surprise us’
Corriere dello Sport
Motta’s word
New Juve coach presents himself like this
‘All my ambition to make the fans happy’
He signed a contract to 2027 with bonus for Scudetto and Champions League
‘Happy to arrive at a big club’
Douglas Luiz gets closer: Iling can unblock everything
Milan to Fonseca: today announcement expected
Italy, here is how much it’s worth
Tomorrow the Euros kick off
Nazionale not as strong as three years ago, but Spalletti and Scamacca are aces up Italy’s sleeve
Frattesi has recovered
Today Barella returns
Fiorentina, not just Retegui
Official, Galliani has chosen Nesta for Monza
Genoa ask for 30 million: Pavlidis, En-Nesyri, Demirovic and Kean the alternatives
Lazio prepared to get a hat-trick for Baroni: Tchaouna, Stengs and Noslin
Today the Italiano era begins at Bologna
Gattuso starts again from Hajduk Split
Roma boom: already 18,500 season tickets sold
Enthusiasm is sky high
Tuttosport
Thiago’s Juve
Finally the announcement: contract to 2027 for €3.5m plus bonuses per season
‘My ambition at the service of Juve. I want to make the fans happy’
Possession, pace, pressing, vertical passing: all the secrets of his playing style
For Douglas Luiz 20 million over 4 years: down to the details with Aston Villa
McGuire for Toro, USA goals
Orlando hitman will be a free agent
American candidate as partner to Zapata
Antonelli, director of Venezia: ‘Vanoli? We’re getting there’
Italy challenge the market too
Euros kick off tomorrow, on Saturday Albania
From Chiesa and Buongiorno to Di Lorenzo, the Azzurri play for the present and the future
Buffon: ‘They underestimate us’
Monza go to Nesta
Gattuso: Hajduk!
Ringhio in Croatia on the bench that was destined for Juric
Di Francesco for Empoli