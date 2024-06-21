Today’s Papers: Little Italy dominated by Spain, Donnarumma avoids disaster

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Little Italy

Spain dominate us (1-0)

But a draw is enough against Croatia

Azzurri never in the game, Donnarumma avoids a total collapse

Calafiori own goal is decisive

Spalletti: ‘A fair defeat’

On Monday we gamble with the Round of 16

Mbappé tries with a mask

If he does not start, France will rely on Giroud

Protective cover for his nose, he hopes to play

Torino turning point, Vanoli arrives on the bench

New Granata coach

Koopmeiners with Douglas Luiz

Rabiot at risk

Juve midfield revamped

Il Corriere dello Sport

Reset

Euros: Our destiny is decided on Monday against Modric

Cancel out the KO with Spain

Italy in the Round of 16 with a draw

Azzurri beaten (1-0): Calafiori own goal at the 55th minute

Clear difference: Gigio super on Pedri, Fabian and Morata

Nico Williams hits the crossbar

Spalletti: ‘They were too much stronger than us’

In Leipzig with Croatia, a point for 2nd place

Juve, now Greenwood and Thuram

Giuntoli moves to guarantee another two reinforcements for Motta

Lazio overtaken for the winger: Manchester United asking for 40 million

In midfield the push for Khephren, brother of Marcus, begins

Douglas Luiz: deal done, Barrenechea valued 8 million

Napoli, Conte waiting for Buongiorno

After Rafa Marin

Milan dive in for Hojbjerg

He will cost 20 million

Tuttosport

And we were lucky…

No chance, Italy annihilated: 1-0 with Calafiori own goal makes Spain’s superiority less embarrassing

But to reach the last 16 on Monday all we need is a draw with Croatia

Donnarumma avoids a total collapse: Italy dominated in every respect and never dangerous

Spalletti: ‘They were too good and fresher than us’

Gigio: ‘So many errors!’

Douglas on a variable fee

Brazilian to join Juve with a creative formula

Cash sum to Aston Villa (25 million) can change depending on Barrenechea’s performances in the Premier League

Tough stance with McKennie, who put the whole deal at risk

A full-back for Vanoli, Welington emerges

Today Toro will announce the new coach

Not just Wijndal: eyes on San Paolo’s left-footer with a contract running down in December

European summer: friendlies with Lyon and Metz