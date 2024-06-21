Today’s Papers: Little Italy dominated by Spain, Donnarumma avoids disaster
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Little Italy
But a draw is enough against Croatia
Azzurri never in the game, Donnarumma avoids a total collapse
Calafiori own goal is decisive
Spalletti: ‘A fair defeat’
On Monday we gamble with the Round of 16
Mbappé tries with a mask
If he does not start, France will rely on Giroud
Protective cover for his nose, he hopes to play
Torino turning point, Vanoli arrives on the bench
New Granata coach
Koopmeiners with Douglas Luiz
Rabiot at risk
Juve midfield revamped
Il Corriere dello Sport
Reset
Euros: Our destiny is decided on Monday against Modric
Cancel out the KO with Spain
Italy in the Round of 16 with a draw
Azzurri beaten (1-0): Calafiori own goal at the 55th minute
Clear difference: Gigio super on Pedri, Fabian and Morata
Nico Williams hits the crossbar
Spalletti: ‘They were too much stronger than us’
In Leipzig with Croatia, a point for 2nd place
Juve, now Greenwood and Thuram
Giuntoli moves to guarantee another two reinforcements for Motta
Lazio overtaken for the winger: Manchester United asking for 40 million
In midfield the push for Khephren, brother of Marcus, begins
Douglas Luiz: deal done, Barrenechea valued 8 million
Napoli, Conte waiting for Buongiorno
After Rafa Marin
Milan dive in for Hojbjerg
He will cost 20 million
Tuttosport
And we were lucky…
No chance, Italy annihilated: 1-0 with Calafiori own goal makes Spain’s superiority less embarrassing
But to reach the last 16 on Monday all we need is a draw with Croatia
Donnarumma avoids a total collapse: Italy dominated in every respect and never dangerous
Spalletti: ‘They were too good and fresher than us’
Gigio: ‘So many errors!’
Douglas on a variable fee
Brazilian to join Juve with a creative formula
Cash sum to Aston Villa (25 million) can change depending on Barrenechea’s performances in the Premier League
Tough stance with McKennie, who put the whole deal at risk
A full-back for Vanoli, Welington emerges
Today Toro will announce the new coach
Not just Wijndal: eyes on San Paolo’s left-footer with a contract running down in December