Today’s Papers: Italy try Fagioli, Milik for Thuram, Calhanoglu warning
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Fagioli gives it a go
Spalletti revolutionises Italy against Croatia
Coach thinks about the midfielder who returned in May after a 7-month ban
Scamacca disappointed, now Retegui is ready
Dimarco ko, there’s Darmian
Ronaldo first with a record
De Bruyne relaunches Belgium
Portugal full steam ahead
Calhanoglu, Bayern on the attack
Inter warn: he is worth at least 70 million
He’s talking to the Germans, but the Nerazzurri want to keep him
Baggio, kidnapping charges
The trophies are safe
After home invasion in his villa
Il Corriere dello Sport
Another Spain
Spalletti is optimistic, but the Croatian’s characteristics are worrying for Italy
Chiesa at risk, Darmian advances
Dalic’s side has quality and is strong in possession
Dimarco hurt
Fagioli tried out in midfield
Round of 16 in the balance: tomorrow not losing will be enough
Kvara disappoints
CR7, lesson taught to Montella
Belgium are back
‘Inzaghi, make do with what you have’
Inter and Simone divided by an extra year
Coach asks for a renewal to 2027 worth 6.5m per season
Club will not go beyond a two-year deal at 6
But the signs are positive
Dumfries: ‘I am staying, Inter is my home’
Tuttosport
Milik-Nice brings Thuram closer
Douglas Luiz, medical tomorrow or Tuesday
And Juve have an extra card up their sleeve for Khephren
French side interested in the Polish striker: Giuntoli accelerates for the midfielder
Brazilian, currently in the USA with the Seleçao for the Copa America, gets Bianconeri lessons from Bremer and Danilo
We need Fede like Jannik
Dimarco KO for Croatia
Chiesa must turn around for Italy and show Spalletti was right to compare him to Sinner
Gravina defends the Italy coach: ‘We need patience’
Look at that, Ronaldo being altruistic
Portugal into the last 16
Napoli are sure about Buongiorno, Cairo is not
Toro want more
Offer of 32 million plus Ostigard isn’t enough, but no super bidding war without appearances at the Euros
Belotti secured, Como abandon Pinamonti: assist for Vagnati