Today’s Papers: Italy try Fagioli, Milik for Thuram, Calhanoglu warning

Today’s Papers: Italy try Fagioli, Milik for Thuram, Calhanoglu warning

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Fagioli gives it a go

Spalletti revolutionises Italy against Croatia

Coach thinks about the midfielder who returned in May after a 7-month ban

Scamacca disappointed, now Retegui is ready

Dimarco ko, there’s Darmian

Ronaldo first with a record

De Bruyne relaunches Belgium

Portugal full steam ahead

Calhanoglu, Bayern on the attack

Inter warn: he is worth at least 70 million

He’s talking to the Germans, but the Nerazzurri want to keep him

Baggio, kidnapping charges

The trophies are safe

After home invasion in his villa

Il Corriere dello Sport

Another Spain

Spalletti is optimistic, but the Croatian’s characteristics are worrying for Italy

Chiesa at risk, Darmian advances

Dalic’s side has quality and is strong in possession

Dimarco hurt

Fagioli tried out in midfield

Round of 16 in the balance: tomorrow not losing will be enough

Kvara disappoints

CR7, lesson taught to Montella

Belgium are back

‘Inzaghi, make do with what you have’

Inter and Simone divided by an extra year

Coach asks for a renewal to 2027 worth 6.5m per season

Club will not go beyond a two-year deal at 6

But the signs are positive

Dumfries: ‘I am staying, Inter is my home’

Tuttosport

Milik-Nice brings Thuram closer

Douglas Luiz, medical tomorrow or Tuesday

And Juve have an extra card up their sleeve for Khephren

French side interested in the Polish striker: Giuntoli accelerates for the midfielder

Brazilian, currently in the USA with the Seleçao for the Copa America, gets Bianconeri lessons from Bremer and Danilo

We need Fede like Jannik

Dimarco KO for Croatia

Chiesa must turn around for Italy and show Spalletti was right to compare him to Sinner

Gravina defends the Italy coach: ‘We need patience’

Look at that, Ronaldo being altruistic

Portugal into the last 16

Napoli are sure about Buongiorno, Cairo is not

Toro want more

Offer of 32 million plus Ostigard isn’t enough, but no super bidding war without appearances at the Euros

Belotti secured, Como abandon Pinamonti: assist for Vagnati