Today’s Papers: Italy sings with Spain, Douglas Luiz towards Juventus

Today’s Papers: Italy sings with Spain, Douglas Luiz towards Juventus

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Italy sings

If we beat Spain, we top the group

In Gelsenkirchen tonight we discover if and how we will go forward

Draw between Croatia and Albania helps us

The bullfighter Spalletti and his moves

Capello: Scamacca’s hunger and no silly mistakes

Chiesa, dribble if you can, but they are masters at this

Germany already in the last 16 with Musiala and Gundogan

Juve, I’m coming

Agreement for Douglas Luiz

Barrenechea and Iling out

Final negotiations with Aston Villa

Il Corriere dello Sport

We are with you

The push from 20 million Italians in front of the TV to beat Spain

Spalletti: ‘Ready to get our clothes dirty’

If Italy win, we’re already in the Round of 16

‘They are strong, but must not over-estimate themselves’

Croatia flop: 2-2 with Albania

Germany qualified

Francesco Calzona: ‘Italy have everything needed to stop them’

‘The Nazionale has a soul. I admire Luciano’s ferocious way of dealing with things’

Douglas Luiz to Juve: now we’re ready

McKennie dropped, Aston Villa get Iling, Barrenechea plus money

Brazilian is currently at the Copa America

Rabiot delays decision on his future: ‘My choice does not depend on Motta’

He is asking for 8 million to renew, Giuntoli says no

Rafa Marin first signing for Conte

Napoli, it’s done

Riquelme, there’s an offer from Roma

Tuttosport

Let’s prove we’re Italy

Gelsenkirchen, against a showy Spain side we need courage and humility: like Champions of Europe

A duel that goes beyond football

Spalletti: ‘Convinced of our qualities, we have a beautiful outfit, but we’re ready to get it dirty’

Douglas Luiz-Juve, Barrenechea turning point

New proposal: Aston Villa ready to say yes

McKennie obstacle removed: Argentine and Iling plus 25 million

Koopmeiners, Motta pressing

Rabiot and Chiesa issues

John Elkann: ‘Juve a family affair, for my children like for my grandfather’

Vanoli, it’s about time!

Buongiorno out? 32 million plus Ostigard

Toro finally have a coach

De Laurentiis calls Cairo: he wants the defender at Napoli straight away

For the coach weeks of delay just for a ‘discount’ of 200,000…

World Cup style Copa America

Messi seeks a repeat at ‘home’: final in Miami