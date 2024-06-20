Today’s Papers: Italy sings with Spain, Douglas Luiz towards Juventus
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Italy sings
If we beat Spain, we top the group
In Gelsenkirchen tonight we discover if and how we will go forward
Draw between Croatia and Albania helps us
The bullfighter Spalletti and his moves
Capello: Scamacca’s hunger and no silly mistakes
Chiesa, dribble if you can, but they are masters at this
Germany already in the last 16 with Musiala and Gundogan
Juve, I’m coming
Agreement for Douglas Luiz
Barrenechea and Iling out
Final negotiations with Aston Villa
Il Corriere dello Sport
We are with you
The push from 20 million Italians in front of the TV to beat Spain
Spalletti: ‘Ready to get our clothes dirty’
If Italy win, we’re already in the Round of 16
‘They are strong, but must not over-estimate themselves’
Croatia flop: 2-2 with Albania
Germany qualified
Francesco Calzona: ‘Italy have everything needed to stop them’
‘The Nazionale has a soul. I admire Luciano’s ferocious way of dealing with things’
Douglas Luiz to Juve: now we’re ready
McKennie dropped, Aston Villa get Iling, Barrenechea plus money
Brazilian is currently at the Copa America
Rabiot delays decision on his future: ‘My choice does not depend on Motta’
He is asking for 8 million to renew, Giuntoli says no
Rafa Marin first signing for Conte
Napoli, it’s done
Riquelme, there’s an offer from Roma
Tuttosport
Let’s prove we’re Italy
Gelsenkirchen, against a showy Spain side we need courage and humility: like Champions of Europe
A duel that goes beyond football
Spalletti: ‘Convinced of our qualities, we have a beautiful outfit, but we’re ready to get it dirty’
Douglas Luiz-Juve, Barrenechea turning point
New proposal: Aston Villa ready to say yes
McKennie obstacle removed: Argentine and Iling plus 25 million
Koopmeiners, Motta pressing
Rabiot and Chiesa issues
John Elkann: ‘Juve a family affair, for my children like for my grandfather’
Vanoli, it’s about time!
Buongiorno out? 32 million plus Ostigard
Toro finally have a coach
De Laurentiis calls Cairo: he wants the defender at Napoli straight away
For the coach weeks of delay just for a ‘discount’ of 200,000…
World Cup style Copa America
Messi seeks a repeat at ‘home’: final in Miami