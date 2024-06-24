Today’s papers: We are Italy! Ride the Azzuri wave

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Sinner shows the way

We are Italy

A draw is enough to finish as runners-up and qualify (but also with a defeat…) Spalletti prepares four changes with Retegui centre forward.

We may get Switzerland, and Germany safe (and group winners)

Il Corriere dello Sport

You are the only one missing

Sinner and the doubles team triumph in Halle. Women’s volleyball win the Nations League. Now the whole country waits for redemption against Croatia.

Spalletti changes four players: ‘A draw is enough? We need facts.’ It’s Retegui’s turn with 4-2-3-1 and Cambiaso

After Douglas Luiz

Juventus book Thuram Jr.

Tomorrow at Napoli

Now Conte has Buongiorno in mind

He costs 17.5m

Milan choose Guirassy

Bayern intrigue

Calhanoglu: Inter make the rules

Tuttosport

From tennis to volley, big push for Italy against Croatia

Azzurri wave, let’s ride it!

Sinner triumphs on the grass in Halle (4th title in 2024) imitating Bolelli and Vavassori in the doubles. Velasco’s girls win the Nations League and dream of the golden medal at the Olympics. Errigo and the foil women’s team dominate at the Euros. Spalletti’s national team after the ‘pain’ against Spain, can no longer fail: ‘I’ll make changes.’ Jannick’s support: ‘I’ll be with you.’

Copa America tonight, then medical for the Bianconeri

Douglas, Juventus look at you

At 3 am Italian time, the midfielder will lead Brazil against Costa Rica. Perin, no to a Turkish offer. Kean in Saudi Arabia?