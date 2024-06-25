Today’s papers: Italy miracle, Zaccagni at the 98th minute

Today’s papers: Italy miracle, Zaccagni at the 98th minute

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Italy miracle

Draw at the 98th against the Croatians, we are in the Round of 16

Heart-stopping Azzurri

Gigio parries everything, Zaccagni keeps us alive with a final moment of magic

On Saturday there’s Switzerland

From Aebischer to Ndoye, the Bologna bloc awaits us

Calha convinced by his teammates: ‘Happy at Inter, I am staying here’

Phone call from the Turkey training camp

Zaniolo launches Douglas Luiz: ‘Juve, you signed a real top player’

He played with the Brazilian at Aston Villa

Il Corriere dello Sport

Euro Pheeeew!

From nightmare to celebration: 1-1 with Croatia, on Saturday there’s Switzerland

Crazy Italy: they go through at the 98th thanks to Zaccagni

Azzurri in the Round of 16

Gigio saves a penalty, but a minute later Modric strikes

From the risk of a flop to the Lazio man’s goal

Spalletti shakes them up: ‘We are below our level’

Calafiori and Koop: Juve’s plan

The two objectives

Di Lorenzo and Kvara: ADL steps in with Manna

Napoli make moves

A midfielder from Brazil: there’s André for Milan

New idea

Tuttosport

Let’s go!

Zaccagni at the 98th minute gives us the Round of 16: on Saturday in Berlin against Switzerland

Italy shout: Del Piero style goal at the last desperate attack on a marvellous Calafiori assist, when Croatia seemed certain of success and qualification

But what a scare after Modric goal for 1-0, who moments earlier had seen his penalty saved by Donnarumma

Now Italy need to change gear

Spalletti: ‘Forward with merit, but so many errors. At times we do illogical things’

Juve-Thuram with a discount

And there’s the baby Govea

Frenchman getting closer

Khephren wants the Bianconeri, Nice lower the asking price

Swansea talent on the way

Welington to Toro, the negotiations are taking off

First day with the Granata for Vanoli

Talks begin for the left-footer: San Paolo asking for 7 million

Coach at the Fila meets Schuurs: ‘I am waiting for you’