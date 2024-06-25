Today’s papers: Italy miracle, Zaccagni at the 98th minute
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Italy miracle
Draw at the 98th against the Croatians, we are in the Round of 16
Gigio parries everything, Zaccagni keeps us alive with a final moment of magic
On Saturday there’s Switzerland
From Aebischer to Ndoye, the Bologna bloc awaits us
Calha convinced by his teammates: ‘Happy at Inter, I am staying here’
Phone call from the Turkey training camp
Zaniolo launches Douglas Luiz: ‘Juve, you signed a real top player’
He played with the Brazilian at Aston Villa
Il Corriere dello Sport
Euro Pheeeew!
From nightmare to celebration: 1-1 with Croatia, on Saturday there’s Switzerland
Crazy Italy: they go through at the 98th thanks to Zaccagni
Azzurri in the Round of 16
Gigio saves a penalty, but a minute later Modric strikes
From the risk of a flop to the Lazio man’s goal
Spalletti shakes them up: ‘We are below our level’
Calafiori and Koop: Juve’s plan
The two objectives
Di Lorenzo and Kvara: ADL steps in with Manna
Napoli make moves
A midfielder from Brazil: there’s André for Milan
New idea
Tuttosport
Let’s go!
Zaccagni at the 98th minute gives us the Round of 16: on Saturday in Berlin against Switzerland
Italy shout: Del Piero style goal at the last desperate attack on a marvellous Calafiori assist, when Croatia seemed certain of success and qualification
But what a scare after Modric goal for 1-0, who moments earlier had seen his penalty saved by Donnarumma
Now Italy need to change gear
Spalletti: ‘Forward with merit, but so many errors. At times we do illogical things’
Juve-Thuram with a discount
And there’s the baby Govea
Frenchman getting closer
Khephren wants the Bianconeri, Nice lower the asking price
Swansea talent on the way
Welington to Toro, the negotiations are taking off
First day with the Granata for Vanoli
Talks begin for the left-footer: San Paolo asking for 7 million
Coach at the Fila meets Schuurs: ‘I am waiting for you’