Today’s Papers: Italy’s charming prince, Juventus’ sprint for Zirkzee

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Kvara escapes from Naples. The agent: ‘We leave.’

Inter offer to Inzaghi: only one more year

Charming Prince

How Barella Conquered Italy

Spalletti’s superhero knows how to do everything well. Leadership test on Thursday against Spain’s midfield.

Bellingham enough to beat Vlahovic

Mbappé takes to the pitch ‘against extremists’

Eriksen fairy tale: a goal that lasted three years

Il Corriere dello Sport

Italian tricks

Three traps to avoid against Spain and Croatia

Round of 16 at stake in 180 minutes between Thursday and Monday. Ten rules to stop Morata and Modric.

Eriksen fairy tale: a goal three years after a heart attack

Bellingham shines: Serbia ko, Netherlands comeback

Mbappé’s debut against Austria tonight

Juve, sprint for Zirkzee: the Dutchman is Motta’s first name

Milan pull the brake for two reasons. Fonseca asks Ibra for a different striker and Kia makes no discount on commission. Bologna wait and try to keep Joshua.

Napoli: Dovbyk at the Conte exam.

The Ukraine striker makes his Euro debut at 15: against Romania. Kvara case: ‘He wants to leave.’

Hummels to Roma if Smalling leaves

The German is available for free, but the Giallorossi must sell the Englishman first

Empoli on D’Aversa. Lecce: Tutino and Brunori

Corsi thinks about the coach who already has an agreement with Cesena. Two strikers on Corvino’s radars.

Tuttosport

Wimmer, Motta looks at you

Thiago was already studying him at Bologna. Possible negotiations over a loan deal with an option to buy from Wolfsburg. One more step towards Douglas Luiz: Iling-Junior gives the green light to Aston Villa, now it’s McKennie’s turn. After Huijsen, Mou calls Kostic too.

Tacchinardi interview: ‘Potential not fulfilled, don’t sell him’

Juve, hold Chiesa tight!

He takes breaks at times but has a terrific and explosive engine. He must be given freedom. He felt understood in black and white. Italy? We’ll understand against Spain.’ England thanks the Golden Boy Bellingham.

Pinamonti, Laurienté, Doig: Toro meet Sassuolo