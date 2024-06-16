Today’s Papers: Italy’s charming prince, Juventus’ sprint for Zirkzee
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Kvara escapes from Naples. The agent: ‘We leave.’
Inter offer to Inzaghi: only one more year
Charming Prince
How Barella Conquered Italy
Spalletti’s superhero knows how to do everything well. Leadership test on Thursday against Spain’s midfield.
Bellingham enough to beat Vlahovic
Mbappé takes to the pitch ‘against extremists’
Eriksen fairy tale: a goal that lasted three years
Il Corriere dello Sport
Italian tricks
Three traps to avoid against Spain and Croatia
Round of 16 at stake in 180 minutes between Thursday and Monday. Ten rules to stop Morata and Modric.
Eriksen fairy tale: a goal three years after a heart attack
Bellingham shines: Serbia ko, Netherlands comeback
Mbappé’s debut against Austria tonight
Juve, sprint for Zirkzee: the Dutchman is Motta’s first name
Milan pull the brake for two reasons. Fonseca asks Ibra for a different striker and Kia makes no discount on commission. Bologna wait and try to keep Joshua.
Napoli: Dovbyk at the Conte exam.
The Ukraine striker makes his Euro debut at 15: against Romania. Kvara case: ‘He wants to leave.’
Hummels to Roma if Smalling leaves
The German is available for free, but the Giallorossi must sell the Englishman first
Empoli on D’Aversa. Lecce: Tutino and Brunori
Corsi thinks about the coach who already has an agreement with Cesena. Two strikers on Corvino’s radars.
Tuttosport
Wimmer, Motta looks at you
Thiago was already studying him at Bologna. Possible negotiations over a loan deal with an option to buy from Wolfsburg. One more step towards Douglas Luiz: Iling-Junior gives the green light to Aston Villa, now it’s McKennie’s turn. After Huijsen, Mou calls Kostic too.
Tacchinardi interview: ‘Potential not fulfilled, don’t sell him’
Juve, hold Chiesa tight!
He takes breaks at times but has a terrific and explosive engine. He must be given freedom. He felt understood in black and white. Italy? We’ll understand against Spain.’ England thanks the Golden Boy Bellingham.
Pinamonti, Laurienté, Doig: Toro meet Sassuolo