Today’s Papers: Italy change against Spain, Juve want Adeyemi
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Frace’s star broke his nose and underwent surgery immediately
Mbappé blow
France won with an own goal but lost their superstar
Spalletti studies anti-Spain moves
Italy change
A tough national team to continue dreaming. The coach thinks about Mancini to stop Morata and Cristante’s centimetres close to Jorginho
Juve sprint
Motta needs a jolly, Adeyemi on target
Inter‘s treasure
Carboni is an investment and can be worth 40m
Il Corriere dello Sport
The bull is Scamacca
Spain on Thursday: the striker hasn’t scored since October with the Azzurri
In Gelsenkirchen for the Round of 16. Spalletti wants to help Gianluca make the difference
‘Kvara stays’
The agent has requested 7m for a new deal. Today at 18:00 the debut with Turkey
Thiago wants Saele too
The jolly of his Bologna side was not signed by Bologna and Giuntoli can offer 7-8m
Lazio, another coup: here’s Dia
Signed from Salernitana on loan with obligation to buy for 16m, four-year contract
Fiorentina, here’s Vranckx, D’Aversa yes to Empoli
Calzona sinks Lukaku, Mbappé, only a flash
Ronaldo attraction: he’s looking for records at 39
Tuttosport
Yildiz thrill
Today he discovers the Euros with Turkey, faces Kvara and calls Juve and Motta
This is his first test on an international stage. The top clubs are following him. He’s a cornerstone for the Bianconeri. A contract extension is expected until ’29, but there’s a problem with the former agent. Georgia rely on Kvara. PSG are behind the rupture with Napoli, who replied strongly: ‘We decide.’
Juve, Adeyemi and Madueke emerge
Douglas Luiz, the week to close the deal
Belgium flop. France, without that own goal…
Morata threatens Italy where he wants to return
He has scored 36 goals for Spain, but he’s been questioned. ‘My sons ask me: why do people hate you?’
Toro, all on Pinamonti. Barbieri the Bellanova-bis?
Meantime Cairo meets Venezia to free Vanoli and offers €500,000 rather than a €1m clause and receives another no