Today’s Papers: Italy change against Spain, Juve want Adeyemi

Today’s Papers: Italy change against Spain, Juve want Adeyemi

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Frace’s star broke his nose and underwent surgery immediately

Mbappé blow

France won with an own goal but lost their superstar

Spalletti studies anti-Spain moves

Italy change

A tough national team to continue dreaming. The coach thinks about Mancini to stop Morata and Cristante’s centimetres close to Jorginho

Juve sprint

Motta needs a jolly, Adeyemi on target

Inter‘s treasure

Carboni is an investment and can be worth 40m

Il Corriere dello Sport

The bull is Scamacca

Spain on Thursday: the striker hasn’t scored since October with the Azzurri

In Gelsenkirchen for the Round of 16. Spalletti wants to help Gianluca make the difference

‘Kvara stays’

The agent has requested 7m for a new deal. Today at 18:00 the debut with Turkey

Thiago wants Saele too

The jolly of his Bologna side was not signed by Bologna and Giuntoli can offer 7-8m

Lazio, another coup: here’s Dia

Signed from Salernitana on loan with obligation to buy for 16m, four-year contract

Fiorentina, here’s Vranckx, D’Aversa yes to Empoli

Calzona sinks Lukaku, Mbappé, only a flash

Ronaldo attraction: he’s looking for records at 39

Tuttosport

Yildiz thrill

Today he discovers the Euros with Turkey, faces Kvara and calls Juve and Motta

This is his first test on an international stage. The top clubs are following him. He’s a cornerstone for the Bianconeri. A contract extension is expected until ’29, but there’s a problem with the former agent. Georgia rely on Kvara. PSG are behind the rupture with Napoli, who replied strongly: ‘We decide.’

Juve, Adeyemi and Madueke emerge

Douglas Luiz, the week to close the deal

Belgium flop. France, without that own goal…

Morata threatens Italy where he wants to return

He has scored 36 goals for Spain, but he’s been questioned. ‘My sons ask me: why do people hate you?’

Toro, all on Pinamonti. Barbieri the Bellanova-bis?

Meantime Cairo meets Venezia to free Vanoli and offers €500,000 rather than a €1m clause and receives another no