Today’s Papers: Heart of Italy, comeback from shock Albania goal after 23 seconds
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Heart of Italy
Super comeback on the debut
Shock start, Albania score after 23 seconds
Bastoni and Barella goals, Gigio saves us: 2-1
Spalletti: ‘A dumb mistake is always hovering’
On Thursday Spain, who put 3 past Croatia
Watch out for Theo
‘Leaving Milan? We’ll see’
The club: he’ll cost 100 million
Corriere dello Sport
Too much
Euros: Azzurri win 2-1 and Spain beat Croatia 3-0
Italy beautiful and first: Bastoni and Barella overturn Albania
Bajrami scores after 23 seconds
Then the Nazionale dominate and waste
Frattesi off the post, Gigio avoids the equaliser
Spalletti: ‘We need more determination’
On Thursday there’s Morata
Theo stuns Ibra and Milan
Frenchman: ‘We’ll see later on if I stay or not’
Zlatan locked him down, but the left-back leaves it all open: ‘I will decide my future after the Euros’
And tomorrow he plays against Austria
Juve surge: Luis Henrique and Wendell
After Douglas Luiz
Dovbyk: there’s only Napoli
He says no to Man City
Di Francesco starts again from Venezia
A two-year contract
Tuttosport
Barella barges aside!
Shock start, Italy under after 23 seconds, then turnaround within 5 minutes
Albania beaten 2-1
With a crazy throw-in, Dimarco gifts Bajrami the fastest goal in the history of the Euros
Bastoni and Barella (what a strike!) get things back on track
Too wasteful and final scare
Spalletti: ‘We must be capable of hurting our opponents more’
On Thursday there’s Spain
Morata goal warns the Azzurri
Switzerland, Bologna-style show
Juve on Kiwior, derby with Milan
He is the alternative to Calafiori
Poland international at Arsenal today takes on the Netherlands
Sancho, more than an idea
Mou calls Huijsen
Di Francesco to Venezia frees Vanoli for Toro
Turning point: tomorrow deals can be closed