Today’s Papers: Heart of Italy, comeback from shock Albania goal after 23 seconds

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Heart of Italy

Super comeback on the debut

Shock start, Albania score after 23 seconds

Bastoni and Barella goals, Gigio saves us: 2-1

Spalletti: ‘A dumb mistake is always hovering’

On Thursday Spain, who put 3 past Croatia

Watch out for Theo

‘Leaving Milan? We’ll see’

The club: he’ll cost 100 million

Corriere dello Sport

Too much

Euros: Azzurri win 2-1 and Spain beat Croatia 3-0

Italy beautiful and first: Bastoni and Barella overturn Albania

Bajrami scores after 23 seconds

Then the Nazionale dominate and waste

Frattesi off the post, Gigio avoids the equaliser

Spalletti: ‘We need more determination’

On Thursday there’s Morata

Theo stuns Ibra and Milan

Frenchman: ‘We’ll see later on if I stay or not’

Zlatan locked him down, but the left-back leaves it all open: ‘I will decide my future after the Euros’

And tomorrow he plays against Austria

Juve surge: Luis Henrique and Wendell

After Douglas Luiz

Dovbyk: there’s only Napoli

He says no to Man City

Di Francesco starts again from Venezia

A two-year contract

Tuttosport

Barella barges aside!

Shock start, Italy under after 23 seconds, then turnaround within 5 minutes

Albania beaten 2-1

With a crazy throw-in, Dimarco gifts Bajrami the fastest goal in the history of the Euros

Bastoni and Barella (what a strike!) get things back on track

Too wasteful and final scare

Spalletti: ‘We must be capable of hurting our opponents more’

On Thursday there’s Spain

Morata goal warns the Azzurri

Switzerland, Bologna-style show

Juve on Kiwior, derby with Milan

He is the alternative to Calafiori

Poland international at Arsenal today takes on the Netherlands

Sancho, more than an idea

Mou calls Huijsen

Di Francesco to Venezia frees Vanoli for Toro

Turning point: tomorrow deals can be closed