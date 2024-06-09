Today’s Papers – Frattesi Euro goal for Italy, Rabiot suits Juventus

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Bon Voyage, Italy

To Germany with more certainty

Frattesi goal: Bosnia beaten 1-0

Gigio leader and Scamacca ok

Spalletti: ‘We improved’

On Saturday the European debut in Dortmund against Albania

They will sign for the Scudetto

Juve, Milan, Inter and Napoli

Motta and Fonseca announcements imminent, Inzaghi renews and Conte arrives

Carrarese in history, they return to Serie B after 76 years

Vicenza beaten 1-0

Corriere dello Sport

Frattesi, here we go

Italy beat Bosnia 1-0: On Saturday the Euros debut against Albania

Inter man decides: 4 goals in 9 games

Chiesa assist

Errors in front of goal and a few goosebumps, Gigio avoids an equaliser

Inter-Barella, yes worth 6.5 million

Oaktree, first gift: Nicolò will renew for five years

Contract ready until 2029: agreement includes series of bonuses

Announcement before the Euros

Gudmundsson waiting for Inzaghi: Nerazzurri also asked Genoa for Martinez as Sommer understudy

Tuttosport

Frattesi Euro goal

Azzurri hope

Bosnia beaten 1-0: on Saturday the debut with Albania

Spalletti: ‘A little timid, but we go there with conviction’

Progress on style of play in Empoli, many opportunities, but also distractions in defence and Donnarumma rescues us

Buongiorno and Bellanova do well

CT applauds the pairing Fagioli-Jorginho

Rabiot-Juve suits everyone

Money saved, Motta push, the lack of alternatives

Frenchman does not have more enticing offers at the ready: coach urging him to sign, the club could continue to use the Growth Decree and spend 4m gross less in terms of salary

Calafiori, Basel issue

Next Gen and Women play at Venaria?

Saelemaekers is a Toro bargain

Vanoli: Today summit with Venezia

Technical and tactical qualities, cost of the fee, salary: Belgian winger is ideal

Cairo: ‘New coach? It is time’

Tension and delays: Schuurs issue