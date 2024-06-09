Today’s Papers – Frattesi Euro goal for Italy, Rabiot suits Juventus
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Bon Voyage, Italy
To Germany with more certainty
Frattesi goal: Bosnia beaten 1-0
Gigio leader and Scamacca ok
Spalletti: ‘We improved’
On Saturday the European debut in Dortmund against Albania
They will sign for the Scudetto
Motta and Fonseca announcements imminent, Inzaghi renews and Conte arrives
Carrarese in history, they return to Serie B after 76 years
Corriere dello Sport
Frattesi, here we go
Italy beat Bosnia 1-0: On Saturday the Euros debut against Albania
Inter man decides: 4 goals in 9 games
Chiesa assist
Errors in front of goal and a few goosebumps, Gigio avoids an equaliser
Inter-Barella, yes worth 6.5 million
Oaktree, first gift: Nicolò will renew for five years
Contract ready until 2029: agreement includes series of bonuses
Announcement before the Euros
Gudmundsson waiting for Inzaghi: Nerazzurri also asked Genoa for Martinez as Sommer understudy
Tuttosport
Frattesi Euro goal
Azzurri hope
Bosnia beaten 1-0: on Saturday the debut with Albania
Spalletti: ‘A little timid, but we go there with conviction’
Progress on style of play in Empoli, many opportunities, but also distractions in defence and Donnarumma rescues us
Buongiorno and Bellanova do well
CT applauds the pairing Fagioli-Jorginho
Rabiot-Juve suits everyone
Money saved, Motta push, the lack of alternatives
Frenchman does not have more enticing offers at the ready: coach urging him to sign, the club could continue to use the Growth Decree and spend 4m gross less in terms of salary
Calafiori, Basel issue
Next Gen and Women play at Venaria?
Saelemaekers is a Toro bargain
Vanoli: Today summit with Venezia
Technical and tactical qualities, cost of the fee, salary: Belgian winger is ideal
Cairo: ‘New coach? It is time’
Tension and delays: Schuurs issue