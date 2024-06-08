Today’s Papers – Fagioli for Italy, Juventus call Morata, gifts for Fonseca
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Azzurri, believe
Six former coaches of Italy push the Nazionale
From Conte to Sacchi: ‘Spalletti is the top’
Empoli, final test against Bosnia
Motta turning point
All on Douglas Luiz, plus Vitor Roque for the goals
Gifts for Fonseca
Zirkzee and Broja for the new Milan, straight away 70 million
Corriere dello Sport
Juve, here is the treasure: 65 million
Rabiot, Chiesa and Szczesny: three rich cuts
Between salaries and sales, the club can put together some of the resources to close on Douglas Luiz, Calafiori, Koopmeiners and Greenwood
Italy, the attraction is Fagioli
Towards the Euros: In Empoli the match with Bosnia
Final test before Saturday’s debut in Dortmund against Albania
Experiment with 3-4-2-1
Space for the Juventus man in midfield, Calafiori starts
Frattesi and Chiesa behind Scamacca
Tuttosport
Morata, are you up for it?
Spaniard pushing to join Juve
Alvaro has to reduce his salary: it can be done
No to Saudi Arabia
Milik problem: Poland international expected in Turin for knee examination, he will meniscus surgery
Chiesa agent on the way: he will tour Italy to meet interested clubs
Soule for sale, Barrenechea is staying
Toro, Buongiorno stalls Conte
Meeting between the defender and coach in a restaurant
‘We will make a great Napoli, I want you with me’
But Alessandro will only decide after the Euros
Granata look at Saelemaekers too: suited to Vanoli’s style
Thiago, listen to Lippi: ‘Juve give you an immense push’
Love and standing ovation: ‘Champions League meant a little more than the World Cup… it was the first’
Italy-Bosnia
Towards the Euros, Fagioli at the wheel
Spalletti launches the Bianconeri midfielder: ‘We must be good technically to control the ball’