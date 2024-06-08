Today’s Papers – Fagioli for Italy, Juventus call Morata, gifts for Fonseca

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Azzurri, believe

Six former coaches of Italy push the Nazionale

From Conte to Sacchi: ‘Spalletti is the top’

Empoli, final test against Bosnia

A Brazilian Juve

Motta turning point

All on Douglas Luiz, plus Vitor Roque for the goals

Gifts for Fonseca

Zirkzee and Broja for the new Milan, straight away 70 million

Corriere dello Sport

Juve, here is the treasure: 65 million

Rabiot, Chiesa and Szczesny: three rich cuts

Between salaries and sales, the club can put together some of the resources to close on Douglas Luiz, Calafiori, Koopmeiners and Greenwood

Italy, the attraction is Fagioli

Towards the Euros: In Empoli the match with Bosnia

Final test before Saturday’s debut in Dortmund against Albania

Experiment with 3-4-2-1

Space for the Juventus man in midfield, Calafiori starts

Frattesi and Chiesa behind Scamacca

Tuttosport

Morata, are you up for it?

Spaniard pushing to join Juve

Alvaro has to reduce his salary: it can be done

No to Saudi Arabia

Milik problem: Poland international expected in Turin for knee examination, he will meniscus surgery

Chiesa agent on the way: he will tour Italy to meet interested clubs

Soule for sale, Barrenechea is staying

Toro, Buongiorno stalls Conte

Meeting between the defender and coach in a restaurant

‘We will make a great Napoli, I want you with me’

But Alessandro will only decide after the Euros

Granata look at Saelemaekers too: suited to Vanoli’s style

Thiago, listen to Lippi: ‘Juve give you an immense push’

Love and standing ovation: ‘Champions League meant a little more than the World Cup… it was the first’

Italy-Bosnia

Towards the Euros, Fagioli at the wheel

Spalletti launches the Bianconeri midfielder: ‘We must be good technically to control the ball’