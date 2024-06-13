Today’s Papers: Euro of Dreams, Chiesa wants to show you
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Euro of dreams
Munich, we kick off with Germany-Scotland, tomorrow the Azzurri
France favourites, but Italy already know how to surprise
Stories, opinions and behind the scenes of a stellar European Championships
Spalletti choices and doubts
Vieri and the 9s: ‘Here is why Scamacca will take off’
Ibra launches Fonseca
‘Milan, a top coach. All the big players will remain’
Corriere dello Sport
We are cut from the same cloth
Forza Azzurri
Tuttosport
Chiesa: I’ll show you!
Azzurri open their Euros tomorrow with Fede showing faith
From the triumph with Italy in England to his ups and downs at Juventus: ‘I wanted to get among the top players in football, unfortunately the injury stalled me. Now I want to show what I’m made of. Like Sinner? He is incredible, but he plays alone…’
Germany kick off with the nightmare of 2006
First match: Scotland
World Cup won by Italy on German soil still hurts them
The ‘old’ Kroos a symbol for new course set by Nagelsmann
Morata, split for Juve
Spaniard cannot deal with Madrid anymore: ‘What am I doing still with Atletico?’
Alvaro’s latest outburst reopens the door for a return to the Bianconeri, but Roma have already stepped up
Douglas Luiz confession, Giuntoli ready to swoop: ‘From the favela to football’s greats, now I set an example for kids’
Boom in season ticket sales
Toro beyond Milinkovic
Okoye steps between the posts
Contact for the Udinese goalkeeper
Vanja future tied also to his Euros with Serbia
Challenge to Napoli for Samp’s Leoni
Awaiting Vanoli