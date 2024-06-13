Today’s Papers: Euro of Dreams, Chiesa wants to show you

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Euro of dreams

Munich, we kick off with Germany-Scotland, tomorrow the Azzurri

France favourites, but Italy already know how to surprise

Stories, opinions and behind the scenes of a stellar European Championships

Spalletti choices and doubts

Barella can play

Debut against Albania

Vieri and the 9s: ‘Here is why Scamacca will take off’

Ibra launches Fonseca

‘Milan, a top coach. All the big players will remain’

Corriere dello Sport

We are cut from the same cloth

Forza Azzurri

Tuttosport

Chiesa: I’ll show you!

Azzurri open their Euros tomorrow with Fede showing faith

From the triumph with Italy in England to his ups and downs at Juventus: ‘I wanted to get among the top players in football, unfortunately the injury stalled me. Now I want to show what I’m made of. Like Sinner? He is incredible, but he plays alone…’

Germany kick off with the nightmare of 2006

First match: Scotland

World Cup won by Italy on German soil still hurts them

The ‘old’ Kroos a symbol for new course set by Nagelsmann

Morata, split for Juve

Spaniard cannot deal with Madrid anymore: ‘What am I doing still with Atletico?’

Alvaro’s latest outburst reopens the door for a return to the Bianconeri, but Roma have already stepped up

Douglas Luiz confession, Giuntoli ready to swoop: ‘From the favela to football’s greats, now I set an example for kids’

Boom in season ticket sales

Toro beyond Milinkovic

Okoye steps between the posts

Contact for the Udinese goalkeeper

Vanja future tied also to his Euros with Serbia

Challenge to Napoli for Samp’s Leoni

Awaiting Vanoli