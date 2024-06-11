Today’s Papers: Douglas Luiz ready for Juventus, Italy midfield alarm
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Motta playing chess
Today announcement for the coach, and Douglas Luiz is ready
He signs with Giuntoli and immediately Juve give him the Brazilian Douglas Luiz
Di Lorenzo: Conte says no
Barella at Inter until 2029
He is the highest-paid Italian in Serie A
Will earn €6.5m per year
Double Scamacca
He has to be a 9, but also a 10
Emergency in midfield
Euros: on Saturday Italy-Albania
Corriere dello Sport
Good day, Motta
It’s Thiago Day, the announcement is coming: Giuntoli accelerates on two signings
Douglas Luiz on the verge, idea for Thuram Jr
Between Turin, Lisbon and London, closing the agreement for the coach
For the Aston Villa playmaker, McKennie and Iling-Junior in the deal
Tek Szczesny goes to Ronaldo at Al-Nassr
Conte will not let go
‘Di Lorenzo is my captain’
Napoli coach and Manna meet his agent: ‘He is not for sale’
Inzaghi to Pisa
Nicola for Cagliari, here we go
Di Francesco is Empoli idea: Venezia pressing too
Spalletti, alarm bells in midfield
Euros -2: Saturday night the Italy debut with Albania
Barella still working separately, Fagioli stops with muscular issue and Frattesi skips the game between ranks: Calafiori tested in the middle
Ex-Albania coach Reja: ‘We are playing against a tough team’
The pluses and minuses of the 24 at EURO 2024
