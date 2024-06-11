Today’s Papers: Douglas Luiz ready for Juventus, Italy midfield alarm

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Motta playing chess

Today announcement for the coach, and Douglas Luiz is ready

He signs with Giuntoli and immediately Juve give him the Brazilian Douglas Luiz

Greenwood next

Di Lorenzo: Conte says no

Barella at Inter until 2029

He is the highest-paid Italian in Serie A

Will earn €6.5m per year

Double Scamacca

He has to be a 9, but also a 10

Emergency in midfield

Euros: on Saturday Italy-Albania

Corriere dello Sport

Good day, Motta

It’s Thiago Day, the announcement is coming: Giuntoli accelerates on two signings

Douglas Luiz on the verge, idea for Thuram Jr

Between Turin, Lisbon and London, closing the agreement for the coach

For the Aston Villa playmaker, McKennie and Iling-Junior in the deal

Tek Szczesny goes to Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Conte will not let go

‘Di Lorenzo is my captain’

Napoli coach and Manna meet his agent: ‘He is not for sale’

Inzaghi to Pisa

Nicola for Cagliari, here we go

Di Francesco is Empoli idea: Venezia pressing too

Spalletti, alarm bells in midfield

Euros -2: Saturday night the Italy debut with Albania

Barella still working separately, Fagioli stops with muscular issue and Frattesi skips the game between ranks: Calafiori tested in the middle

Ex-Albania coach Reja: ‘We are playing against a tough team’

The pluses and minuses of the 24 at EURO 2024

