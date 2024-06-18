Today’s Papers: Barella-Rodri battle decides Spain-Italy, Koopmeiners wants Juve

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Duels of Italy

Tomorrow there’s Spain

Spalletti considering four potential choices

Darmian-Di Lorenzo

Mancini-Calafiori

Cristante-Pellegrini

Retegui-Scamacca

Montella takes off

Conceicao’s son makes like Ronaldo

Turkey and Portugal win

Inter

Martinez, tomorrow the deal is done

Key man is Satriano

Il Corriere dello Sport

It will be played here

Spain-Italy puts Rodri and Barella face to face again

Protagonists in Istanbul 2023 have the keys to the match

From the Champions League Final to tomorrow’s test in Gelsenkirchen

La Roja KO only once in their last 11

Nazionale of the Capital: eight Italy players are from Roman origin

Montella breaks Kvara

CR7 celebration

Turkey beat Georgia 3-1: Napoli striker does not make the difference

Portugal win 2-1: Conceicao’s son decisive at the 92nd

Napoli have an idea: Hummels

German leaves Borussia and is in Conte’s plans

Meanwhile, director Manna ready to take Rafa Marin

Riquelme steps forward for Roma

Contact between Ghisolfi and Atletico for the winger: he is 24 years old, costs 25 million and scored three goals with Cholo

Leao, 100 million offered to Milan

Al Hilal pressing on Rafa, but clause in his contract is worth 175m

Bennacer also targeted by the Arab clubs

McKennie, Szczesny and Kaio, trio hit the brakes

Juve transfer strategy gets a little complicated

American’s agent blocks the move to Aston Villa and the Douglas Luiz deal, goalkeeper is further away from Saudi Arabia and Santos demand first refusal for the ex-Frosinone striker

Tuttosport

Juve on the attack for Koop

Meetings begin with Atalanta

Huijsen in the balance too, but not just him, and Bayern are back for Chiesa

Dutchman already has an agreement with the Bianconeri and is pushing to make the move

Young defender returned from Roma loan can be included and bring 30 million to be reinvested

Motta’s secrets according to agent Bia

We never get a Yamal, so wake up!

Serie A is too ‘old’ to grow young aces

Italy has the green talent, but lacks the courage to launch them

Raspadori: ‘Let us allow young lads the right to make mistakes’

Tomorrow there’s Spain-Italy

Buongiorno: ‘We are ready’

Conceicao Jr makes like Ronaldo for Portugal joy

Yildiz, praise and victory

Toro: Pinamonti+Laurienté

New contact with Sassuolo, Vagnati proposal takes shape

Granata value the Italian at 14 million: his purchase would imply the Frenchman’s loan with obligation to buy in case of European qualification

Vanoli, increasingly tense wait for the fans