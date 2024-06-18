Today’s Papers: Barella-Rodri battle decides Spain-Italy, Koopmeiners wants Juve
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Duels of Italy
Tomorrow there’s Spain
Spalletti considering four potential choices
Darmian-Di Lorenzo
Mancini-Calafiori
Cristante-Pellegrini
Retegui-Scamacca
Montella takes off
Conceicao’s son makes like Ronaldo
Turkey and Portugal win
Martinez, tomorrow the deal is done
Key man is Satriano
Il Corriere dello Sport
It will be played here
Spain-Italy puts Rodri and Barella face to face again
Protagonists in Istanbul 2023 have the keys to the match
From the Champions League Final to tomorrow’s test in Gelsenkirchen
La Roja KO only once in their last 11
Nazionale of the Capital: eight Italy players are from Roman origin
Montella breaks Kvara
CR7 celebration
Turkey beat Georgia 3-1: Napoli striker does not make the difference
Portugal win 2-1: Conceicao’s son decisive at the 92nd
Napoli have an idea: Hummels
German leaves Borussia and is in Conte’s plans
Meanwhile, director Manna ready to take Rafa Marin
Riquelme steps forward for Roma
Contact between Ghisolfi and Atletico for the winger: he is 24 years old, costs 25 million and scored three goals with Cholo
Leao, 100 million offered to Milan
Al Hilal pressing on Rafa, but clause in his contract is worth 175m
Bennacer also targeted by the Arab clubs
McKennie, Szczesny and Kaio, trio hit the brakes
Juve transfer strategy gets a little complicated
American’s agent blocks the move to Aston Villa and the Douglas Luiz deal, goalkeeper is further away from Saudi Arabia and Santos demand first refusal for the ex-Frosinone striker
Tuttosport
Juve on the attack for Koop
Meetings begin with Atalanta
Huijsen in the balance too, but not just him, and Bayern are back for Chiesa
Dutchman already has an agreement with the Bianconeri and is pushing to make the move
Young defender returned from Roma loan can be included and bring 30 million to be reinvested
Motta’s secrets according to agent Bia
We never get a Yamal, so wake up!
Serie A is too ‘old’ to grow young aces
Italy has the green talent, but lacks the courage to launch them
Raspadori: ‘Let us allow young lads the right to make mistakes’
Tomorrow there’s Spain-Italy
Buongiorno: ‘We are ready’
Conceicao Jr makes like Ronaldo for Portugal joy
Yildiz, praise and victory
Toro: Pinamonti+Laurienté
New contact with Sassuolo, Vagnati proposal takes shape
Granata value the Italian at 14 million: his purchase would imply the Frenchman’s loan with obligation to buy in case of European qualification
Vanoli, increasingly tense wait for the fans