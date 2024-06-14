Today’s Papers: Azzurri hunger, remember Italy are the champions
La Gazzetta dello Sport
Azzurri hunger
Italy debut against Albania
Let us remember that we are the champions
We don’t start as favourites, but in Dortmund we can already see where this Nazionale can go
Barella is ready, Calafiori starts and Scamacca leads the attack
Spalletti: ‘There are 60 million Italians on the field with us’
Sinner writes to the coach: ‘Dear Luciano, we are so similar’
Germany immediately scary with five goals
Scotland crushed by the hosts
Corriere dello Sport
Let’s defend it
As holders of the trophy we face Albania on our debut
Spalletti: ‘We are the heroes of an entire population’
Coach: ‘At the Euros without fear, 60 million fans are playing alongside Italy’
Pellegrini and Frattesi behind Scamacca
Barella recovers, Calafiori to start
Wirtz and Musiala applause: Germany super, Scotland KO (5-1)
Buongiorno, Napoli advance
Distance reduced with Torino
Moves for Borna Sosa too
Defender says yes to Conte
On the left flank: there’s Ajax’s Croatian
Vranckx idea
Di Lorenzo, his agent speaks: ‘Never heard from Juve, anything can happen’
Lyon want Lindstrom
Roma study Konate
Lazio launch for Dia
Milan, siege on Wieffer
Tuttosport
Italy, take hold of your future
In Dortmund the European debut against Albania
Italy are defending the title and want to go back to Berlin, the city of our 2006 World Cup triumph
It’s a challenge against predictions and scenarios that worry, such as the increase in foreigners in Serie A and drop in number of players we can call
Spalletti: ‘We are giants and heroes’
The 2003 lads fire up Germany
Wirtz and Musiala open the goalfest
Exclusive with Albanian Premier Edi Rama
‘We are only divided by the sea. We grew up watching Zoff’
‘We felt that the cup lifted by Dino was ours, but beating you is worth a World Cup. As a Juventus fan, I advise Giuntoli to sign Mitaj’
Douglas arrives with Alisha
Juve: total agreement for the Brazilian and…
Lehmann, partner of the midfielder, can also reinforce Juventus Women
Agreement on everything with Aston Villa, just waiting for McKennie to say yes to the English club
Eyes on Broja
Vanoli, the list of 6 untouchables
Toro, coach on the way
Cairo: ‘Announcement soon’
First indications: from Bellanova to Zapata, here are the players to rebuild from
President: ‘Buongiorno does not have a price-tag because he is not on the market’