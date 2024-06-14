Today’s Papers: Azzurri hunger, remember Italy are the champions

Today’s Papers: Azzurri hunger, remember Italy are the champions

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Azzurri hunger

Italy debut against Albania

Let us remember that we are the champions

We don’t start as favourites, but in Dortmund we can already see where this Nazionale can go

Barella is ready, Calafiori starts and Scamacca leads the attack

Spalletti: ‘There are 60 million Italians on the field with us’

Sinner writes to the coach: ‘Dear Luciano, we are so similar’

Germany immediately scary with five goals

Scotland crushed by the hosts

Corriere dello Sport

Let’s defend it

As holders of the trophy we face Albania on our debut

Spalletti: ‘We are the heroes of an entire population’

Coach: ‘At the Euros without fear, 60 million fans are playing alongside Italy’

Pellegrini and Frattesi behind Scamacca

Barella recovers, Calafiori to start

Wirtz and Musiala applause: Germany super, Scotland KO (5-1)

Buongiorno, Napoli advance

Distance reduced with Torino

Moves for Borna Sosa too

Defender says yes to Conte

On the left flank: there’s Ajax’s Croatian

Vranckx idea

Di Lorenzo, his agent speaks: ‘Never heard from Juve, anything can happen’

Lyon want Lindstrom

Roma study Konate

Lazio launch for Dia

Milan, siege on Wieffer

Tuttosport

Italy, take hold of your future

In Dortmund the European debut against Albania

Italy are defending the title and want to go back to Berlin, the city of our 2006 World Cup triumph

It’s a challenge against predictions and scenarios that worry, such as the increase in foreigners in Serie A and drop in number of players we can call

Spalletti: ‘We are giants and heroes’

The 2003 lads fire up Germany

Wirtz and Musiala open the goalfest

Exclusive with Albanian Premier Edi Rama

‘We are only divided by the sea. We grew up watching Zoff’

‘We felt that the cup lifted by Dino was ours, but beating you is worth a World Cup. As a Juventus fan, I advise Giuntoli to sign Mitaj’

Douglas arrives with Alisha

Juve: total agreement for the Brazilian and…

Lehmann, partner of the midfielder, can also reinforce Juventus Women

Agreement on everything with Aston Villa, just waiting for McKennie to say yes to the English club

Eyes on Broja

Vanoli, the list of 6 untouchables

Toro, coach on the way

Cairo: ‘Announcement soon’

First indications: from Bellanova to Zapata, here are the players to rebuild from

President: ‘Buongiorno does not have a price-tag because he is not on the market’