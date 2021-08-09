Today only: Get an extra 30% off already-on-sale swimsuits from Andie

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve been holding out on buying a new swimsuit this season until you spot a good deal, consider this your time to strike.

Today, Aug. 9, you can get already-on-sale swimsuits from popular swimwear brand Andie for an extra 30% off with code EXTRA30 at checkout. That means you can get colorways of the ever-popular Paloma one-piece for just $53 (full price $96) or the always flattering Laguna for $52 (full price $95) until midnight tonight.

For more deals, check out our favorite swimsuits hiding in the Andie sale section, where you can get an extra 30% off with code EXTRA30 now until midnight on Aug. 9. Take a look:

1. The Laguna, $74 (Orig. $95) — Use code EXTRA30 for an additional 30% off at checkout

Designed with a high-leg cut, cheeky bottoms and medium bust support, the Laguna is a good anytime, anywhere swimsuit for most. Andie’s “Eco” fabric is made from recycled polyester milled from post-consumer plastic bottles. Get the Laguna in sizes XS to 3X in two additional colors.

2. The Havana Top in Eco, $38 (Orig. $50) — Use code EXTRA30 for an additional 30% off at checkout

The Havana Top boasts a trendy and modern square-neck design that’s flattering to all. This top provides slight bust support and includes removable cups. It’s crafted with Andie’s “Eco” fabric, which is recycled polyester milled from post-consumer plastic bottles. Get it in sizes XS to 3X in three additional colors.

3. The Cheeky Bottom in Bloom, $33 (Orig. $55) — Use code EXTRA30 for an additional 30% off at checkout

The Cheeky Bottom provides — you guessed it — cheeky coverage, as well as a medium-leg cut. You can wear these bottoms high or low on the hips — whatever you prefer. Andie’s “Bloom” fabric is lightly textured and more delicate than other fabrics. Get these bottoms in sizes XS to 3X and in an additional color, too.

4. The Aruba Top, $30 (Orig. $40) — Use code EXTRA30 for an additional 30% off at checkout

The Aruba Top works as a halter, or you can remove the straps to wear it as a tube top. It provides light bust support, plenty of coverage and a whole lot of style. Andie’s “Flat” fabric includes compressive lining and four-way stretch for all-day comfort. Get it in XS to 3X in three additional colorways.

5. The Banded High-Waisted Bottom, $32 (Orig. $45) — Use code EXTRA30 for an additional 30% off at checkout

Designed with a high-leg cut and medium bottom coverage, these Banded High-Waisted Bottoms provide a burst of color in a timeless look. They feature Andie’s “Flat” fabric, which provides compressive, four-way stretch for all-day comfort. Get these bottoms in sizes XS to 3X in three more colors.

6. The Sardinia in Eco, $64 (Orig. $95) — Use code EXTRA30 for an additional 30% off at checkout

The Sardinia boasts medium bottom coverage, a medium-leg cut and light bust support with a low neckline that shows off your best features. This suit is crafted with Andie’s “Eco” fabric, which is a recycled polyester milled from post-consumer plastic bottles. Get it in sizes XS to 3X in an additional color.

7. The Catalina in Ribbed, $58 (Orig. $115) — Use code EXTRA30 for an additional 30% off at checkout

The Catalina is Andie’s sportiest swimsuit style, and it offers medium bottom coverage, a medium-leg cut and maximum bust support. If you’re in between sizes, the brand recommends sizing up in this style. This suit also includes removable soft cups. The style features Andie’s “Ribbed” fabric, the brand’s most compressive fabric that’s ideal for intense swims and all-day wear. Get it in sizes XS to 3X.

8. The High-Waisted Cheeky Bottom in Eco, $39 (Orig. $45) — Use code EXTRA30 for an additional 30% off at checkout

The High-Waisted Cheeky Bottom is Andie’s highest-rise bottom, providing a high-leg cut and cheeky coverage. Get these bottoms in sizes XS to 3X.

9. The Paloma in Eco, $76 (Orig. $96) — Use code EXTRA30 for an additional 30% off at checkout

Designed with light bust support, cheeky coverage and a high-cut leg, the Paloma is sure to turn heads. From the side, you’ll get a hint of cleavage, and the adjustable straps in the back can tie into a bow. And it’s made with Andie’s “Eco” fabric, which is a recycled polyester milled from post-consumer plastic bottles. Get it in sizes XS to 3X in four additional colors.

10. The Belize Top in Bloom, $49 (Orig. $65) — Use code EXTRA30 for an additional 30% off at checkout

The Belize Top provides medium bust support and includes adjustable straps and removable cups. Andie’s “Bloom” fabric is lightly textured and more delicate than other fabrics. Get this top in sizes XS to 3X.

If you liked this story, check out how Aerie turned its viral crossover leggings into the cutest swim bottoms.

