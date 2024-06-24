Today Key Day In Inter Milan & Genoa Talks Over Spain Star

Today looks to be a key day in talks between Inter Milan and Genoa as the clubs look to hammer out a deal for goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper also report that Inter could go after Villarreal’s Filip Jorgensen if they don’t unlock negotiations for Martinez soon.

Martinez is the player Inter have decided on as their next goalkeeper.

The Nerazzurri’s plan has been to sign a young keeper who can initially back up Yann Sommer in goal next season. And then, take over from the Swiss in the longer term.

Inter have been tracking a number of profiles as far as a new keeper.

Athletico Paranaense’s Bento had been a strong candidate for some time.

But it is Martinez who Inter have really moved forward in negotiations for.

Today A Key Day In Inter Genoa Talks For Josep Martinez

In the talks between Inter and Genoa over the last couple of weeks, a key aspect has been Inter’s offer of sending a player the other way as part of the deal.

This would be in order to lower the cash fee involved in the transfer.

And Genoa have been amenable to a deal of this nature.

It has been attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio who the Grifone have shown the most interest in.

Therefore, the talks in the last week or so had centred around a possible deal that sees Inter give Genoa Oristanio as well as a cash fee, and sign goalkeeper Martinez in return.

Inter have been aiming for either a loan with a purchase obligation, or a permanent sale with a buyback clause. They would value Oristanio at €5 million in the deal.

But interest from Venezia in signing Oristanio has held things up.

Today, the Gazzetta report, Inter and Genoa will return to negotiations.

And if Inter are unable to make any progress, reports the Gazzetta, they could turn their attention to Villarreal keeper Filip Jorgensen.