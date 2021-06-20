Today’s IndyCar race at Road America: How to watch, start times, TV, live streaming info

Road America start times: The NTT IndyCar Series will race Sunday (noon ET, NBCSN) at the picturesque Road America circuit for the REV Group Grand Prix, the ninth round of the 2021 season.

Chip Ganassi Racing swept a pair of races held last year at the 14-turn, 4.014-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, winning with Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist.

Dixon, Sebastien Bourdais, Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Alexander Rossi are former winners at the track in the field. Rosenqvist, who still is recovering from a violent crash in Detroit last week, will be replaced in the No. 7 Dallara-Chevrolet by Kevin Magnussen.

Rinus Veekay (broken clavicle) also will miss the race with Oliver Askew substituting for the second consecutive race.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin (all times are ET):

REV Group Grand Prix at Road America

TV: Noon ET on NBCSN and streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Kevin Lee is the announcer with analyst Townsend Bell.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 12:38 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 12:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 55 laps (220.77 miles) on a 14-turn, 4.014-mile road course at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate for use during the race weekend. One additional set of primary tires may be used by teams fielding a rookie driver. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation. The push-to-pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 77 degrees with a 24% chance of rain at the green flag.

QUALIFYING: Josef Newgarden is on pole for the second consecutive race

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 25 cars entered at Road America

COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM:

