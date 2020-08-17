‘Today was history’: Tyler Strafaci captures Havemeyer, his family’s ‘holy grail’

BANDON, Ore. – The cool mist that blanketed Bandon Dunes on Sunday evening made it difficult to discern the tears welling in Frank Strafaci Jr.’s eyes as he stood just off the final green of the famed resort’s namesake course. But they were there, so much so that it must’ve been nearly impossible for him to get a clear view of his youngest son, Tyler, about 50 yards away, posing for photos with one of golf’s most prized trophies.

Finding the right words, however, was no problem.

“Yesterday was about fulfilling a little kid’s dreams,” said Frank Jr., who, at 62 years old, had caddied Tyler all the way to the championship match of the 120th U.S. Amateur, an achievement that, among other spoils, qualified the 22-year-old Strafaci for his first Masters.

“Today was history.”

Eighty-five years ago, Frank Strafaci Sr., Frank Jr’s father and Tyler’s grandfather, won his first, and only, USGA championship, the 1935 U.S. Amateur Public Links, at age 19. As for the Havemeyer Trophy, it had always eluded the Strafaci family – first Frank Sr., the amateur legend who took 16 cracks at the U.S. Amateur, and then Frank Jr., an accomplished amateur in his own right with three U.S. Amateur starts. And it remained out of reach until Tyler, the Georgia Tech senior playing his country’s oldest championship for a fourth time, finally brought the hardware home with a momentous 1-up victory over SMU’s Ollie Osborne in a gripping 36-hole title bout along Oregon’s rugged southwest coast.

Tyler never met his grandfather; Frank Sr. died in 1988, 10 years before Tyler was born. Now, they share a place in USGA history.

“This brings me a little closer to my grandfather,” Tyler said in his acceptance speech, his proud father looking on in the background.

The young Strafaci understood the moment. He’s heard all about “curly-haired little Frankie Strafaci,” as Frank Sr. was once described by the Brooklyn Eagle, the man who reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur twice, in 1947 and ’49, but was best known in this championship for taking Arnold Palmer to the final hole in their first-round match at Country Club of Detroit in 1954. Palmer went on to win, calling the victory the “turning point of his career.”

Frank Sr. also competed in two Masters and a pair of U.S. Opens, finishing ninth in the 1937 Open at Oakland Hills. In his first start at Augusta National, in 1938, he withdrew after 54 holes in order to make his qualifier for the North and South Amateur. He won at Pinehurst No. 2 that year, and the next.

Tyler played his first North and South when he was 15 years old, and Frank Jr. wasted no time sweeping his son into the locker room to show him his grandfather’s nameplate. The rest of the week, however, was traumatizing for the high school freshman, who estimates he must’ve had 20 cameras and reporters following him that week, all wanting to ask him about his grandfather. Living up to the family name was hard.

“For a young kid, it wasn’t fair,” Frank Jr. said. “But it’s been good for him.”

Strafaci on U.S. Amateur win: 'Brings me a little closer to my grandfather'

Years of dealing with that inherent pressure prepared Tyler Strafaci well for what he faced at Bandon, where each of his final four matches came down to dramatic final holes. There was the Round of 16 win over Argentina’s Segundo Oliva Pinto, who lost the match at the par-5 finishing hole after his caddie committed a rules infraction by touching the sand in a bunker. And a semifinal victory over Oklahoma State’s Aman Gupta, who clawed back only to hit the lip twice in a fairway bunker at the last.

When Strafaci finally reached the championship match opposite the red-hot, smooth-swinging Osborne, who after an opening 77 had mostly rolled through the first all-exempt field in U.S. Amateur history, he just knew that he’d need to survive one more crazy finish at 18. So, too, did Yellow Jackets alum Matt Kuchar, the 1999 U.S. Amateur champion, who asked Georgia Tech head coach Bruce Heppler to relay a message to Strafaci on Sunday. The gist: What happened to you the last few days could come in handy today.

“You know everyone in a match is going to have those nine holes where they just kick your ass,” Strafaci said. “You just don't know when it's going to come. I've come back from that before, so I knew I was playing good enough.”

