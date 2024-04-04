TODAY IN HISTORY: Hank Aaron ties Babe Ruth’s home run record on April 4, 1974

April 8, 1974 is remembered as the day that Henry “Hank” Louis Aaron became the home run king.

But do you know the day that got him closer to the record? On this day 50 years, Aaron hit home run No. 714 to tie the Bambino’s home run record.

It happened on Opening Day on the road against the Cincinnati Reds. The Society for American Baseball Research says the Braves originally announced that Aaron, who finished the 1973 with 713 home runs, would sit out the road series. The organization wanted to give him an opportunity to tie and break the record at home.

However, MLB Commissioner Bowie Kuhn stepped in and said Aaron should play, according to SABR.

So on Opening Day, with first swing of the season, Aaron sent a three-run home run off Reds pitcher Jack Billingham over the left field wall for career home No. 714.

Four days later is when Aaron set the new home run record against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Aaron spoke to Channel 2 Action News about the chase for No. 715 and the threats that he received.

“I thought that everybody hated me for some reason,” Aaron told retired Channel 2 anchor Jocelyn Dorsey during a one-on-one conversation. “I received so many letters... The ones that I did open start off by being very hateful and spiteful.”

Aaron said he was frightened and didn’t get out of the team hotel when he was on the road. He would also have meals delivered to him and security escort him to and from the ballpark.

He reflected on his mother’s words that helped him.

“She said, ‘Son, let me just say this. God gave you the ability to play baseball. I want you to play as well all the time as you can possibly play,’” Aaron said.

