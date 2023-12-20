Today’s deals: Last chance to buy Apple Watch S9 and Ultra 2, $18 Fire Stick, $55 Ring Video Doorbell, more
So many last-minute Christmas sales are currently offering the best prices of the year on popular products. Fire TV Sticks start at just $17.99, and Ring Video Doorbells are down to $54.99. You can save big on Energizer batteries, as well as Mattel toys and games. Plus, it’s your last chance to buy an Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 before sales are banned in the US.
Keep reading to learn all about our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, December 20.
Sony WH-1000XM4 hits $228, and other Sony headphones deals start at $38
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, smart home controls, HD s…
Price: $17.99 (reg. $30)
You Save: $12.00 (40%)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
Price: $199.99 (reg. $249)
You Save: $49.01 (20%)
Ring Video Doorbell – 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installation – Satin Nick…
Price: $54.99 (reg. $100)
You Save: $45.00 (45%)
HOVERAir X1 Self-Flying Camera, Pocket-Sized Drone HDR Video Capture, Palm Takeoff, Intelligent…
🚨 FEATURED SALE: Apple Watch sales are banned in the US starting on Thursday — get a discounted Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 before it’s too late!
The HOVERAir X1 is a crazy self-flying camera that ensures you never miss a shot, and it’s $100 off right now
Every Amazon Fire TV Stick model is on sale, with prices starting at $17.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite
A crazy Dreo ChefMaker deal slashes your price to just $259, an all-time low — this thing will be a game-changer in your kitchen
The super-popular Ring Video Doorbell is down to just $54.99 on sale in either colorway
Power up all your Christmas gadgets with this big sale on Energizer batteries
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $199.99 on sale
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is down to $729.99
Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329
M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $1,049 (all-time low)
Apple Watch SE is on sale starting at $199
AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.98 instead of $99 (only $20 each!)
iPad Air is $99 off at $499.99 (all-time low)
iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449 (all-time low)
Pick up some popular Nooie smart plugs for just $4 each when you buy a discounted 4-pack
Mattel toys and games are on sale right now, with three pages of discounts to choose from
Get the $279 Bose TV Speaker soundbar for just $199 today
Blink home security cameras are on sale starting at $19.99 for the Blink Mini
There’s an awesome sale that gets you a free game with a new PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
Amazon has a top-selling DRONEEYE 4DF10 foldable camera drone for just $47.99, down from $100
Segway electric scooters and go-karts are down to the lowest prices of 2023
Refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED consoles start at $289.97 in good condition and $307.99 in excellent condition
The $140 OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for only $89.98
Amazon Prime members can get a year of Grubhub+ for free, plus save 30% on three orders
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue/Black Tra…
Price: $729.99
You Save: $69.01 (9%)
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Storm Blue Aluminum Case with Silver Sport Band…
Price: $329.00
You Save: $70.00 (18%)
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport…
Price: $199.00
You Save: $50.00 (20%)
HOVERAir X1 Self-Flying Camera, Pocket-Sized Drone HDR Video Capture, Palm Takeoff, Intelligent…
Price: $329.00
You Save: $100.00 (23%)
Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, Cook like a pro with just the press of a button, Smart Air Fryer Co…
Price: $259.00
You Save: $100.00 (28%)
Smart Plug Work with Alexa and Google Home Nooie,Smart Alexa Plug Mini Bluetooth Smart Life&Tuy…
Price: $15.99
You Save: $14.00 (47%)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
Price: $199.99
You Save: $49.01 (20%)
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit…
Price: $749.99
You Save: $249.01 (25%)
Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory…
Price: $1,049.00
You Save: $250.00 (19%)
HP Pavilion Plus 14 inch Laptop, 2.8K OLED Display, 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U, 16 GB…
Price: $991.17
You Save: $308.82 (24%)
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Price: Price too low to display
Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB
Price: $249.00
You Save: $50.99 (17%)
Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion…
Price: $19.99
You Save: $15.00 (43%)
Blink Video Doorbell | Two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts and Alexa enabled —…
Price: $35.99
You Save: $24.00 (40%)
Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera | Rotating indoor plug-in smart security camera, two-way audio, HD v…
Price: $29.99
You Save: $30.00 (50%)
Ring Video Doorbell – 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installation – Satin Nick…
Price: $54.99
You Save: $45.00 (45%)
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, smart home controls, HD s…
Price: $17.99
You Save: $12.00 (40%)
All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device, includes support for Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision/At…
Price: $29.99
You Save: $20.00 (40%)
PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle (slim)
Price: $499.00
You Save: $60.99 (11%)
Nintendo Switch™ – OLED Model: Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate Bundle (Full Game Download + 3 Mo. N…
Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/White Joy-Con (Renewed)
Price: $289.97
You Save: $18.02 (6%)
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Titanium Case with Green Alpine Loop, Medium (Renewed)
Price: $539.99
You Save: $40.00 (7%)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…
Price: $99.00
You Save: $30.00 (23%)
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 1800 mAh, Blue
Price: $89.98
You Save: $48.90 (35%)
Shark IW3511 Detect Pro Auto-Empty System, Cordless Vacuum with HEPA filter, QuadClean Multi-Su…
Price: $349.99
You Save: $100.00 (22%)
Dyson V8 Animal Extra cordless vacuum cleaner, Silver/Purple
Price: $399.00
You Save: $70.99 (15%)
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR…
Price: $1,449.00
You Save: $150.00 (9%)
