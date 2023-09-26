Today’s deals: Free iPhone 15 Pro Max, $6.50 Kasa smart bulbs, $189 Roomba robot vacuum, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

50% OFF!:

Save up to 50% on Intuit QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Payroll!

Tuesday’s top tech deals include some very impressive sales, none of which is more appealing than getting any new iPhone 15 model for free from Boost Mobile — and that includes the iPhone 15 Pro Max! TP-Link Kasa smart light bulbs are also down to just $6.50 each, and the $300 Roomba 692 robot vacuum is on sale for $189.

This roundup includes all of our picks for the top daily deals on Tuesday, September 26.

Today's Top Deals

Price: Spend $60, Get $15



Buy Now



Price: $199 (reg. $249)

You Save: $50.00 (20%)



Buy Now



Price: Only $6.50 each

You Save: $12.00 (30%)



Buy Now



Price: $189 (reg. $300)

You Save: $110.99 (37%)



Buy Now



Today’s best tech deals

Price: Spend $60, Get $15



Buy Now



Price: Spend $50, Get $10



Buy Now



Price: $698.99

You Save: $100.01 (13%)



Buy Now



Price: $25.99

You Save: $14.00 (35%)



Buy Now



Price: $189.00

You Save: $110.99 (37%)



Buy Now



Price: $199.00

You Save: $50.00 (20%)



Buy Now



Price: $779.99



Buy Now



Price: $779.99



Buy Now



Price: $15.99

You Save: $4.00 (20%)



Buy Now



Price: $579.85

You Save: $170.14 (23%)



Buy Now



Price: $149.99

You Save: $19.01 (11%)



Buy Now



Price: $194.99

You Save: $105.00 (35%)



Buy Now



Price: $239.99

You Save: $160.00 (40%)



Buy Now



Price: $749.99

You Save: $249.01 (25%)



Buy Now



Price: $1,099.00

You Save: $200.00 (15%)



Buy Now



Price: $279.99

You Save: $10.00 (3%)



Buy Now



Price: $319.00

You Save: $80.00 (20%)



Buy Now



Price: $61.00



Buy Now



Price: $408.00

You Save: $551.00 (57%)



Buy Now



Price: $25.99

You Save: $14.00 (35%)



Buy Now



Price: $99.00

You Save: $30.00 (23%)



Buy Now



Price: $79.99

You Save: $20.00 (20%)



Buy Now



Price: $1,163.00

You Save: $256.99 (18%)



Buy Now



Price: $269.99

You Save: $59.01 (18%)



Buy Now



Don't Miss: Today’s deals: Free iPhone 15 Pro Max, $6.50 Kasa smart bulbs, $189 Roomba robot vacuum, more

Click here to read the full article.

More Top Deals from BGR