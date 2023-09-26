Advertisement

Today’s deals: Free iPhone 15 Pro Max, $6.50 Kasa smart bulbs, $189 Roomba robot vacuum, more

Maren Estrada
·6 min read

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

50% OFF!:

Save up to 50% on Intuit QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Payroll!

Tuesday’s top tech deals include some very impressive sales, none of which is more appealing than getting any new iPhone 15 model for free from Boost Mobile — and that includes the iPhone 15 Pro Max! TP-Link Kasa smart light bulbs are also down to just $6.50 each, and the $300 Roomba 692 robot vacuum is on sale for $189.

This roundup includes all of our picks for the top daily deals on Tuesday, September 26.

Today's Top Deals

�� $15 Amazon Credit When You Spend $60

🚨 $15 Amazon Credit When You Spend $60

Price: Spend $60, Get $15

Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive T…

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive T…

Price: $199 (reg. $249)
You Save: $50.00 (20%)

Buy Now

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs, Full Color Changing Dimmable Smart WiFi Bulbs Compatible with Alexa and…

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs, Full Color Changing Dimmable Smart WiFi Bulbs Compatible with Alexa and…

Price: Only $6.50 each
You Save: $12.00 (30%)

Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works…

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum – Wi-Fi Connected, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works…

Price: $189 (reg. $300)
You Save: $110.99 (37%)

Buy Now

Today’s best tech deals

Get a $15 Amazon Credit When You Buy $60 Of Pepsi Products

Get a $15 Amazon Credit When You Buy $60 Of Pepsi Products

Price: Spend $60, Get $15

Buy Now

Get a $10 Amazon Credit When You Buy $50 Of Household Essentials

Get a $10 Amazon Credit When You Buy $50 Of Household Essentials

Price: Spend $50, Get $10

Buy Now

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop…

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop…

Price: $698.99
You Save: $100.01 (13%)

Buy Now

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs, Full Color Changing Dimmable Smart WiFi Bulbs Compatible with Alexa and…

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs, Full Color Changing Dimmable Smart WiFi Bulbs Compatible with Alexa and…

Price: $25.99
You Save: $14.00 (35%)

Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works…

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum – Wi-Fi Connected, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works…

Price: $189.00
You Save: $110.99 (37%)

Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive T…

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive T…

Price: $199.00
You Save: $50.00 (20%)

Buy Now

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Olive Alpine L…

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Olive Alpine L…

Price: $779.99

Buy Now

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue Alpine Lo…

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue Alpine Lo…

Price: $779.99

Buy Now

KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro…

KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro…

Price: $15.99
You Save: $4.00 (20%)

Buy Now

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Multicolor, 10.5"L x 9.8"W x 49.6"H

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Multicolor, 10.5″L x 9.8″W x 49.6″H

Price: $579.85
You Save: $170.14 (23%)

Buy Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Sw…

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Sw…

Price: $149.99
You Save: $19.01 (11%)

Buy Now

Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system | Fast and reliable gigabit speeds | connect 75+ devices | Cov…

Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system | Fast and reliable gigabit speeds | connect 75+ devices | Cov…

Price: $194.99
You Save: $105.00 (35%)

Buy Now

Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system | Fast and reliable gigabit speeds | connect 75+ devices…

Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system | Fast and reliable gigabit speeds | connect 75+ devices…

Price: $239.99
You Save: $160.00 (40%)

Buy Now

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13" Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit…

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13″ Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit…

Price: $749.99
You Save: $249.01 (25%)

Buy Now

Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory…

Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory…

Price: $1,099.00
You Save: $200.00 (15%)

Buy Now

Nintendo Switch � OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con (Renewed)

Nintendo Switch � OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con (Renewed)

Price: $279.99
You Save: $10.00 (3%)

Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band -…

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band -…

Price: $319.00
You Save: $80.00 (20%)

Buy Now

Dell Chromebook 3189 Laptop, 11.6" HD (1366 x 768) Non-Touch, Intel Celeron N3060, 4GB RAM, 32G…

Dell Chromebook 3189 Laptop, 11.6″ HD (1366 x 768) Non-Touch, Intel Celeron N3060, 4GB RAM, 32G…

Price: $61.00

Buy Now

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6" HD Touchscreen, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Proces…

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6″ HD Touchscreen, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Proces…

Price: $408.00
You Save: $551.00 (57%)

Buy Now

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker, up to 100 ft Wireless Range, Portable Speaker for iPhone, Andr…

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker, up to 100 ft Wireless Range, Portable Speaker for iPhone, Andr…

Price: $25.99
You Save: $14.00 (35%)

Buy Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24…

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24…

Price: $99.00
You Save: $30.00 (23%)

Buy Now

myQ Smart Garage 1080p Video Keypad with camera, wifi, smartphone control and Motion Only. A sm…

myQ Smart Garage 1080p Video Keypad with camera, wifi, smartphone control and Motion Only. A sm…

Price: $79.99
You Save: $20.00 (20%)

Buy Now

Dell XPS 13 9310 Laptop - 13.4-inch OLED 3.5K (3456x2160) Touchscreen Display, Intel Core i7-11…

Dell XPS 13 9310 Laptop – 13.4-inch OLED 3.5K (3456×2160) Touchscreen Display, Intel Core i7-11…

Price: $1,163.00
You Save: $256.99 (18%)

Buy Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…

Price: $269.99
You Save: $59.01 (18%)

Buy Now

Don't Miss: Today’s deals: Free iPhone 15 Pro Max, $6.50 Kasa smart bulbs, $189 Roomba robot vacuum, more

Click here to read the full article.

More Top Deals from BGR

  1. Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale with its first-ever discount

  2. Eero mesh WiFi router deals get you blazing-fast speed starting at $45

  3. Best Apple Watch deals of September 2023