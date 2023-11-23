Today’s deals: Best Black Friday sales on Apple, Amazon, Samsung, Google, Bose, Sony, more
Today is Thanksgiving Day, which means all the top Black Friday sales of the year are now in full swing! You can find the best prices of 2023 on top brands including Apple, Bose, Amazon, Sony, Google, Samsung, Instant Pot, LG, iRobot, and so much more.
Start with BGR’s guide on the best Black Friday 2023 deals. Then, check out these three big sales:
Today's Top Deals
8 ultra-popular Amazon devices are under $25 for Black Friday
Once you’re done with all that, you’ll find our favorite daily deals for Thursday, November 23 rounded up in this post.
Spend $100, Get a $25 Amazon Credit
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
Price: $189.99 (reg. $249)
You Save: $59.01 (24%)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…
Price: $79.99 (reg. $129)
You Save: $49.01 (38%)
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band…
Price: $329 (reg. $399)
You Save: $70.00 (18%)
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 Release) in Charcoal bundle with TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb
Price: $22.99 (reg. $73)
You Save: $49.99 (68%)
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…
Price: $229.99
You Save: $99.01 (30%)
Meta Quest 2 – 128GB Holiday Bundle – Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset
Price: $249 (reg. $300)
You Save: $50.99 (17%)
Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory…
Price: $1,049 (reg. $1,299)
You Save: $250.00 (19%)
LG B3 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV OLED55B3PUA, 2023 – AI-Powered 4K TV, Alexa Built-in,…
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones, Over-Ear Headphones with M…
Price: $199 (reg. $329)
You Save: $130.00 (40%)
Today’s top Black Friday bargains
FEATURED SALE: Amazon’s Black Friday sale has the lowest prices of 2023!
🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $189.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (all-time low)
Apple’s AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $79.99 at Amazon and Walmart
M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is down to $1,049 (all-time low)
M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
iPad 9th-gen is down to $229.99 (all-time low)
iPad 10th-gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
iPad mini is $99 off at $399.99 (all-time low)
Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329 (all-time low)
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale for $739 (all-time low)
Apple Watch SE 2nd-Gen dropped to $179 (all-time low)
AirPods 3 just fell to $139.99 (all-time low)
Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.99, down from $99
M3 MacBook Pro is on sale at the best price yet: $1,449 (reg. $1,599)
M3 Pro MacBook Pro is $200 off
Apple’s M2 Mac mini just hit $499 on sale
See more in our guide on the best Black Friday Apple deals
🚀 FEATURED BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 🚀
YETI coolers and drinkware are on sale at the best prices of the year
Ninja kitchen appliances are down to rock-bottom prices
Dreo Chefmaker is my favorite new kitchen appliance in years — get one on sale for $279 instead of $359
Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
NVIDIA-powered gaming laptops have huge Black Friday discounts
Black Friday PlayStation 5 deal gets you a top game for free with your console
Buy a Nintendo Switch console and get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundled for free
Meta Quest 2 VR headset is down to $249, an all-time low
Get a free LED smart light bulb when you buy discounted Echo smart speakers starting at $17.99
Our favorite deal is the Echo Dot with a free smart bulb for just $22.99!
Peloton bikes and accessories have deep discounts
The mind-blowing Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones hit an all-time low of $328 for Black Friday — and you can also get Sony WF-1000XM5 ANC earbuds at the lowest price ever
Roomba deals start at $159
Check out the best KitchenAid deals of 2023
Fire TV Sticks start at $15.99
Blink smart camera and video doorbell deals start at $19.99
Don’t miss these deals on blazing-fast eero mesh Wi-Fi systems
Beats headphones are down to the best prices of 2023
Score pre-lit Christmas trees with deep Black Friday discounts
Save up to $500 on the stunning LG B3 OLED TV — plus, so many more LG OLED TVs are on sale
Instant Pot Black Friday deals are here
Clean up after the holidays with these terrific Black Friday Hoover deals
Google Pixel deals save you up to 50%
Bose speakers start at $99, and Bose headphones are up to 40% off
Our favorite sales
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
