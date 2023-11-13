Today’s deals: $69 AirPods, $6.50 Kasa smart bulbs, $400 off Acer Swift X 14 laptop, Peloton deals, more
Black Friday sales officially start on Friday, but there are already plenty of early Black Friday deals to take advantage of. For example, Apple AirPods are down to a new all-time low of just $69 at both Amazon and Walmart! TP-Link Kasa smart bulbs are $6.50 each on sale, and you can save $400 on the Acer Swift X 14 creator laptop. Plus, there are tons of Peloton deals you should check out.
First, here are the best early Black Friday sales you can shop right now:
Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2023: Get $395+ free
Once you’re done browsing those deals, here are our favorite daily deals on Monday, November 13.
yeedi vac Robot Vacuum – Ultra-Slim Design, Powerful 3000Pa Suction, Carpet Detection, Smart Vi…
Price: $99.99 (code yeedivac99)
You Save: $70.00 (23%)
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band…
Price: $349 (reg. $399)
You Save: $50.00 (13%)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
Price: $199.99 (reg. $249)
You Save: $49.01 (20%)
Spend $100, Get a $25 Amazon Credit
🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Score a yeedi vac robot vacuum on sale for just $99.99 with coupon code yeedivac99
TP-Link Kasa smart LED light bulbs are down to $6.50 each in a 4-pack
Score an insanely powerful Acer Swift X 14 creator laptop with a $400 discount
Peloton Black Friday deals are here early — including $350 off the Peloton Bike and $500 off the Peloton Bike+!
Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 9 for the first time ever
EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: Apple’s 2nd-Gen AirPods are down to $69 at Amazon and Walmart
Get Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $199.99 on sale
The M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for just $1,049, down from $1,299
iPad 10th-gen is down to $399, or get the iPad 9th-gen for $249 — both are all-time low prices
Get Apple Watch SE 2nd-Gen on sale for as little as $217
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $25 off
Don’t miss BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
AirPods (2nd Gen.): $69 (reg. $129)
Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm, GPS: $349 (reg. $399)
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm, GPS: $379 (reg. $429)
Lenovo 15.6″ R3 8GB RAM: $249
Hisense 75″ Class 4K UHD Roku TV: $398
HP 15.6″ i5 8GB RAM: $329
iPhone 13, 128GB: $679
SAMSUNG 65″ Class UHD Roku TV: $398
Dreo Chefmaker was a game-changer in my kitchen — get yours on sale for $299.99 instead of $359
Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
Save up to $500 on the stunning LG B3 OLED TV
Amazon’s huge holiday gift guide is live — check out all the hottest gifts of the season!
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.
Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Tools to Manage Stress and Sleep, EC…
Price: $249.95
You Save: $50.00 (17%)
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker with Stress Management, Sleep Tracking and 24/7 Heart…
Price: $99.95
You Save: $30.00 (23%)
Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Compact Travel Speaker, IP67 W…
Price: Price too low to display
EIGHTREE Smart Plug, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Compatible with Alexa & Google Home, Alexa Smart So…
Price: $17.99
You Save: $12.00 (40%)
Peloton Bike+ | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with 24” HD, Anti-Reflective Rotating Touchscre…
Price: $1,995.00
You Save: $500.00 (20%)
Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Immersive 22″ HD Touchscreen (Upda…
Price: $1,095.00
You Save: $350.00 (24%)
Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory…
Price: $1,049.99
You Save: $249.01 (19%)
Philips Hue 60W A19 White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Color Changing Bulbs – Pack of 3 – E26 -…
Price: $89.99 ($30.00/Count)
You Save: $45.00 (33%)
Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, Cook like a pro with just the press of a button, Smart Air Fryer Co…
Price: $299.99
You Save: $59.01 (16%)
LG B3 Series 77-Inch Class OLED Smart TV OLED77B3PUA, 2023 – AI-Powered 4K TV, Alexa Built-in,…
Price: Price too low to display
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…
Price: $249.00
You Save: $80.00 (24%)
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-F…
Price: $399.00
You Save: $50.00 (11%)
