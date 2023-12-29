Today’s deals: $6.50 smart LED bulbs, $529 Apple Watch Ultra, $90 Insignia TV, Nectar mattresses, more
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.
We’ve got one more roundup of our favorite daily deals for you in 2023, and it’s a doozy. You can save on Govee smart LED light bulbs, renewed Apple Watch Ultra models, Insignia smart TVs, Nectar mattresses, and much more. Also, there’s a sale that gets you a $15 Amazon credit just for buying household essentials that you need anyway — just be sure to use the coupon code NYSTOCKUP at checkout.
Here are our favorite daily deals on Friday, December 29.
Today's Top Deals
How to preorder ad-free Prime Video before ads arrive on January 29th
Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2023: Get $395+ free
Lightning-fast Amazon eero mesh WiFi routers start at $45 on sale
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Titanium Case with Green Alpine Loop, Medium (Renewed)
Price: $529 (reg. $799)
You Save: $30.00 (5%)
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, WiFi Bluetooth Color Changing Light Bulbs, Music Sync, 54 Dynamic Scen…
Price: Only $6.50 each!
You Save: $10.00 (25%)
Spend $60+ On Household Essentials, Get A $15 Credit
Price: Spend $60, Get $15 (code NYSTOCKUP)
INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (NS-24F20…
Price: $89.99 (reg. $140)
You Save: $50.00 (36%)
Top Deals of the Day
FEATURED SALE: Amazon is running a promo that gets you a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
Get best-selling Govee smart LED light bulbs for $6.50 each in a discounted four-pack
Score a renewed Apple Watch Ultra in excellent condition for just $529 — if it doesn’t look and function like new, you have 90 days to get a full refund
🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
iPad 9th-Gen is back in stock for $249 instead of $329
Apple AirTag 4-packs are $78.99 instead of $99 at Amazon and Best Buy
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C have a slight discount
AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at $759
M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449
M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,049 at Amazon and Best Buy
iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
iPad Air is $99 off at $499.99 (all-time low)
See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
Save up to $420 on the stunning LG C2 OLED TV in any size
Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited ($40 value) for free with a $17.99 Echo Pop or $49.99 Echo Dot
There’s a great sale that gets you a free game with a new PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
There’s a big sale on Nectar mattresses, with prices starting at $599
An impressive Dreo ChefMaker deal slashes your price to just $259, an all-time low — this thing was a game-changer in my kitchen, and it will be in yours too!
The HOVERAir X1 is a crazy self-flying camera that ensures you never miss a shot, and it’s $80 off right now
Early adopters can save $100 on a TP-Link tri-band WiFi 7 router that supports speeds of up to 19Gbps!
Prime members can get Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for only $4 each
Roku deals start at $24.99 for the Roku Express, or get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39
Pick up a 15-inch Acer Aspire 5 A515-57G-58R7 Slim Laptop on sale for $559.99 instead of $880
Groom your pet at home for just $79.98 with the Simple Way pet grooming vacuum kit
Want a sleek and slim foldable smartphone? The OnePlus Open is $200 off at $1,499.99
Or, Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip5 is down to an all-time low of $799.99!
Get THE COMFY wearable blanket for just $39.99 — it’s so… comfy!
Our favorite offers
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
Best Fire TV Stick deals
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, WiFi Bluetooth Color Changing Light Bulbs, Music Sync, 54 Dynamic Scen…
Price: $25.99
You Save: $14.00 (35%)
Spend $60 On Household Essentials, Get A $15 Amazon Credit
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Price: $78.99
You Save: $20.01 (20%)
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Titanium Case with Green Alpine Loop, Medium (Renewed)
Price: $529.00
You Save: $30.00 (5%)
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Orange/Beige T…
Price: $759.00
You Save: $40.00 (5%)
THE COMFY Original | Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket, Seen On Shark Tank, One Si…
Price: $39.99
You Save: $10.00 (20%)
Alexa Smart Plug Nooie, Smart Plug for Smart Home, WiFi Smart Plugs That Work with Alexa,Google…
Price: $15.99
You Save: $14.00 (47%)
Echo Pop | Full sound compact smart speaker with Alexa – Glacier White + 4 months of Amazon Mus…
HOVERAir X1 Self-Flying Camera, Pocket-Sized Drone HDR Video Capture, Palm Takeoff, Intelligent…
Price: $349.00
You Save: $80.00 (19%)
Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, Cook like a pro with just the press of a button, Smart Air Fryer Co…
Price: $259.00
You Save: $100.00 (28%)
INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (NS-24F20…
Price: $89.99
You Save: $50.00 (36%)
All-new Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) | With Spatial Audio, Smart Home Hub, and Alexa | C…
OnePlus Open, 16GB RAM+512GB, Dual-SIM, Voyager Black, US Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone,…
Price: $1,499.99
You Save: $200.00 (12%)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…
Price: $99.00
You Save: $30.00 (23%)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
TP-Link Tri-Band BE19000 WiFi 7 Router (Archer BE800) | 12-Stream 19 Gbps | 2 × 10G + 4 × 2.5G…
Price: $499.99
You Save: $100.00 (17%)
Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 In-Ear True Wireless Earphones, Dual Hybrid Drivers, Qualcomm aptX Tech…
Price: $279.72
You Save: $119.28 (30%)
Bose NEW QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Bluetooth Earbuds with Spatial A…
Price: $249.00
You Save: $50.00 (17%)
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: Small Portable Waterproof Speaker with Microphone, Blac…
Price: $99.00
You Save: $20.00 (17%)
Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB
Price: $249.00
You Save: $50.99 (17%)
Google Nest Doorbell – (Wired, 2nd Gen) – Video Security Camera 720p – Ivy
Price: Price too low to display
LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV OLED65C2PUA, 2022 – AI-Powered 4K TV, Alexa Built-…
Price: Price too low to display
PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle (slim)
Price: $499.00
You Save: $60.99 (11%)
Nintendo Switch™ – OLED Model: Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate Bundle (Full Game Download + 3 Mo. N…
Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/White Joy-Con (Renewed)
Price: $289.97
You Save: $25.02 (8%)
Shark IW3511 Detect Pro Auto-Empty System, Cordless Vacuum with HEPA filter, QuadClean Multi-Su…
Price: $349.99
You Save: $100.00 (22%)
Dyson V8 Animal Extra cordless vacuum cleaner, Silver/Purple
Price: $414.99
You Save: $55.00 (12%)
acer Aspire 5 A515-57G-58R7 Slim Laptop | 15.6″ Full HD IPS | Intel Core i5-1240P | NVIDIA GeFo…
Price: $559.99
You Save: $320.00 (36%)
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR…
Price: $1,449.00
You Save: $150.00 (9%)
Don't Miss: Today’s deals: $6.50 smart LED bulbs, $529 Apple Watch Ultra, $90 Insignia TV, Nectar mattresses, more
More Top Deals from BGR