Today’s deals: $249 iPad, $329 Apple Watch Series 9, $18 Fire Stick, $18 Amazon Echo Pop, more

With Christmas a couple of weeks away and Chanukah about to begin, there are so many terrific deals out there right now. Today’s top sales include discounts on Apple’s iPad tablets, Apple Watch Series 9, plus so many Amazon devices including Fire TV Sticks and Echo speakers.
Here, we’ll shart our picks for the best deals of the day on Wednesday, December 6.
Today's Top Deals
Apple’s M1 iPad Air is as fast as a MacBook, and it’s $100 off
The best Prime Video hidden gems and underrated series streaming right now
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…
Price: $249 (reg. $329)
You Save: $80.00 (24%)
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band…
PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle (slim)
Price: $499 (reg. $560)
You Save: $60.99 (11%)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…
Price: $99 (reg. $129)
You Save: $30.00 (23%)
Top Deals of the Day
FEATURED SALE: Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is back in stock and back down to $249!
Fire Stick deals start at $17.99 right now for the Fire TV Stick Lite
Score a free Echo Pop and a free Amazon Smart Plug with a special Amazon sale on pre-lit Christmas trees!
Amazon Echo speakers are back on sale at Black Friday’s season-low prices!
🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329.99 (all-time low)
Apple Watch Ultra starts at $559 renewed
M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $1,199
Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.99, down from $99 (that’s $20 each!)
AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
iPad Air is $99 off at $499.99
iPad 10th-Gen is $50 off at $399
M2 Mac mini dropped to $499 on sale (all-time low)
M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449 (all-time low)
M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16-inch is $2,299 (all-time low)
See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
Check out all these crazy Dyson deals on vacuums and air purifiers
Get a best-selling renewed HP Chromebook for just $78, down from $250
Pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED console and get Super Smash Bros bundled for free
There’s a rare deal that gets you a top game for free with your PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII — you save $61 either way)
A best-selling Philips Hue A19 color smart bulb bundle is 38% off at $79.99
iRobot’s newest Roomba robot vacuums are down to the lowest prices of the season
ASUS laptops are up to 33% off in this big holiday sale
Save big on KitchenAid stand mixers and accessories
The Shark IW3511 Detect Pro cordless stick vacuum empties itself, and it’s down to the best price ever thanks to a $100 discount
Meta Quest 2 VR headset is down to $249, an all-time low
The $140 OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for only $89.98
Our favorite offers
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
Best Fire TV Stick deals
